On a cool fall evening perched above the sparkling Los Angeles skyline, people gathered under a canopy of lush greenscape, high up on a hilltop overlooking the city lights, to take in the Marcell von Berlin fashion show at the James Goldstein Residence.

Such is the dreamy, grandiose vision of Marcell Pustul, the 34-year-old Polish designer behind the label favored by celebs like Kelly Rowland, Kehlani, and Yung Miami. As the 10th anniversary of the brand approaches, the Parsons-trained designer thought it fitting to host a first-of-its-kind runway show in late September, in a location where he felt Berlin grit meets carefree California vibes.

“There is a special spirit in LA,” Pustul tells Bustle. “It’s the place most of the stars call home, and the whole world looks at Hollywood’s red carpets. Also, people’s attitudes are so nonchalant, but at the same time super cool, like in Berlin.”

Berlin and LA have a lot in common and are essentially “sister cities” from his perspective. “Berlin and LA offer enough space for personal development,” he says, referencing where his two flagship stores are located. “Everyone is free to make their own choices and choose their clothes to express themselves with.”

In keeping with that sentiment, the Marcell von Berlin Spring 2022 Collection is all about unapologetic self-expression, emphasizing shape, silhouettes, and volume. One glance at the runway — brimming with oversize suits and vibrant neon hues — and it’s clear which era influenced the designer this season.

“I was inspired by the ’80s, one of the most eclectic decades in fashion,” Pustul says. “From shoulder pads, power suits, puffy sleeves, and high-waisted jeans, old favorites are back again. The ’80s was the decade of the power dresser, but also of punks who used style as a vehicle of empowerment and self-expression. The Spring 2022 collection is about that — clothes that make you feel powerful.”

When bringing a design to life, Pustul chooses the pattern first. “Our prints are designed in-house and are therefore unique in the world. You will always recognize our striking prints and powerful colors.”

Season to season, the design team reinterprets not only their signature prints, but also their best-selling designs, like suits and shirt dresses. It’s all about catering to that specific shopper who wants their clothing to double as conversation starters. When you’re wearing a Marcell von Berlin design, you’re bound to get someone talking.

“The most important thing for me is that you have the freedom to embrace your personality and express your individuality without rules,” Pustul says. “My designs were always about empowerment and self-expression. Marcell von Berlin clothing appeals to the independent, self-confident individual who is not typically trendy but aspires to be conspicuous out in the streets.”