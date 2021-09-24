More than half finished with the four-week style marathon that is Fashion Month, the style set has officially moved from New York to London and now on to Milan, for a few days of Italian shows that will then give way to the final leg that is Paris.
Fashion Month for the Spring 2022 shows is the first in nearly two years allowing for in-person runway shows with a crowd seated to take in the experience firsthand. Sure, many designers have still opted for videos, outside presentations, and socially-distanced seating, but an overwhelming majority is back to staging traditional catwalks.
Alberta Ferretti sent fringe down the runway that danced as models like Gigi Hadid walked, Prada staged shows simultaneously in Milan and China, and Fendi models glided across the catwalk in sheer dresses.
Indeed if New York is defined by the classics and London by the newcomers, Milan is the city of opulence. And Milan delivered with Emporio Armani’s 127 looks, Prada’s multiple fashion shows, and more.
Check it all out here, from Gigi Hadid’s closing walk at Alberta Ferretti to Emporio Armani’s colorful 40th anniversary collection, it’s a Milan Fashion Week for the books.