More than half finished with the four-week style marathon that is Fashion Month, the style set has officially moved from New York to London and now on to Milan, for a few days of Italian shows that will then give way to the final leg that is Paris.

Fashion Month for the Spring 2022 shows is the first in nearly two years allowing for in-person runway shows with a crowd seated to take in the experience firsthand. Sure, many designers have still opted for videos, outside presentations, and socially-distanced seating, but an overwhelming majority is back to staging traditional catwalks.

Alberta Ferretti sent fringe down the runway that danced as models like Gigi Hadid walked, Prada staged shows simultaneously in Milan and China, and Fendi models glided across the catwalk in sheer dresses.

Indeed if New York is defined by the classics and London by the newcomers, Milan is the city of opulence. And Milan delivered with Emporio Armani’s 127 looks, Prada’s multiple fashion shows, and more.

Check it all out here, from Gigi Hadid’s closing walk at Alberta Ferretti to Emporio Armani’s colorful 40th anniversary collection, it’s a Milan Fashion Week for the books.

Alberta Ferretti Spring 2022 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alberta Ferretti went back to what she knows best: ethereal dresses. Though there was the rare sprinkling of ready-to-wear pants or blazers, it was mostly a decidedly romantic collection. There were fringes that moved as the models walked, flowing silk maxis, and wrap midi skirts alike. And after talking London Fashion Week off to throw daughter Khai a first birthday party, Gigi Hadid returned to Milan to close the show in a plunging gown.

Prada Spring 2022 John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prada showed simultaneously in both Milan and China — through the magic of technology — as Co-Creative Directors Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada proved that their brand reaches all ends of the globe. Screens next to models showed their global counterparts walking at the same time, making for a collection that was experienced as one united world. The show itself featured tough leather jackets, brightly-colored minis, and structured silk dresses in tones of pale pink and cream. In short, the Prada girl has emerged from lockdown stronger and chicer than ever before.

Emporio Armani Spring 2022 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This season marks the 40th anniversary of the more affordable and accessible off-shoot of the Italian design house. With a major showing of 127 looks, it stayed true to the house’s tailored appeal. There was suiting made of denim and wool; chiffon mini dresses inspired by the early-aughts; and mis-matched floral pants and jackets made of sheer silk and windowpane weaves. Both timeless and on trend, it was a collection that couldn’t be more Armani.

Nº 21 Spring 2022 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The body was on full display at No. 21, with cutouts, sheer panels, and micro mini silhouettes all making a major statement. The show opened with ’70s-inspired crochet pants, and what followed was everything from sheer bandeaus to sequin miniskirts, cropped sweatshirts to 2000s-inspired low-rise bottoms. Doing what the brand does best, designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua presented an army of high-low fashion that you’ll want to add to your wardrobe stat.