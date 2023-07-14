One of the biggest fashion moments of the summer — nay, year is Margot Robbie’s internet-breaking press tour for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. The film’s star has tranced the world in a slew of custom, vintage-inspired Barbie looks, carefully curated by stylist Andrew Mukamal.

A multitude of major designers have taken part in creating this pink parade of one-of-a-kind looks — from Moschino and Manolo Blahnik to Versace and, of course, Valentino. Although Robbie has donned plenty of-the-moment trends, like pink hues, crystal adornments, and kitschy accessories, her looks are directly inspired by Barbie’s most notable fashion moments throughout history.

So far, the actress has recreated iconic Barbie ensembles ranging from the original, swimsuit-clad 1959 Barbie all the way to the recent “Pink & Fabulous Barbie” of 2015. Beyond the Mattel influence, her red carpet looks embody many archival designer aesthetics, as well — like, Pucci’s mod swirl print, Hervé Léger’s bandage dress, and Chanel’s classic quilted handbag.

Though Robbie’s press tour wardrobe is all designer, more affordable dupes are abundant and shoppable now. Ahead, peruse all of Robbie’s best, most spot-on Barbie-inspired outfits, plus where to get the look for yourself. Barbie Dream Closet loading in 3...2...1...

1964’s “Sparkling Pink” Barbie

Mattel/Amazon Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

Robbie’s reference to 1964’s “Sparkling Pink” Barbie doll is this crystal-adorned Moschino suit and matching Manolo Blahnik mules. She completed the look with a coordinating shimmery bag and earrings.

1992’s “Totally Hair” Barbie

Mattel/Amazon Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

This retro look is a recreation of 1992’s “Totally Hair” Barbie. The actress donned a mod Pucci frock and tonal pink accessories. Dupe this ensemble yourself with a maximal cocktail ring, fluorescent earrings, and a baby pink lady bag as finishing touches.

2015’s “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie

Mattel Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Robbie’s pink polka dot Valentino dress was a nod to a more modern Barbie, 2015’s “Pink & Fabulous” doll. Styled with polished white pumps, a lemon yellow shoulder bag, and pearl jewelry, this look is the literal definition of Barbiecore.

1985’s “Day to Night” Barbie

Mattel/Walmart Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

This 1980s Versace power suit replicates the aesthetic of 1985 doll “Day to Night” Barbie to a T. Robbie’s white boater hat, sparkling brick phone, and two-tone mini bag add nostalgic touches to an already playful ensemble.

1959’s “The Original” Barbie

Mattel/Amazon MTRX / BACKGRID 1 / 2

An ode to an original Barbie from 1959, this black-and-white Hervé Leger look is a perfect dupe for the doll’s striped one-piece swimsuit. The ensemble was accessorized with white cat-eye frames, classic black mules, and a pair of silver earrings — all nearly identical to the miniature version.