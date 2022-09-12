Between long days of work and the (at times toxic) hustle-hard mentality to always being in “grind mode,” it becomes more and more vital to develop personal ways of checking in with your mind and reconnecting with your body, with the goal of embracing that beautifully divine femininity. And as a beauty lover who is obsessed with curating a self-love routine, those moments both alone and with my husband are the perfect time to care for myself (and care for my partner) with sensually skin-loving products.
Whether you want to truly indulge in your solo self-care routine, or perhaps are looking to add a little bit of *spice* to those intimate moments with a lover — some beauty products are undoubtedly best paired with a certain slowed-down intimacy.
Ready to dive in? From body washes with aphrodisiac qualities to massage candles meant to bring the heat to the bedroom — here are 11 steamy beauty essentials that smell just as good as they feel on skin. You’re welcome, lovers.
