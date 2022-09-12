Between long days of work and the (at times toxic) hustle-hard mentality to always being in “grind mode,” it becomes more and more vital to develop personal ways of checking in with your mind and reconnecting with your body, with the goal of embracing that beautifully divine femininity. And as a beauty lover who is obsessed with curating a self-love routine, those moments both alone and with my husband are the perfect time to care for myself (and care for my partner) with sensually skin-loving products.

Whether you want to truly indulge in your solo self-care routine, or perhaps are looking to add a little bit of *spice* to those intimate moments with a lover — some beauty products are undoubtedly best paired with a certain slowed-down intimacy.

Ready to dive in? From body washes with aphrodisiac qualities to massage candles meant to bring the heat to the bedroom — here are 11 steamy beauty essentials that smell just as good as they feel on skin. You’re welcome, lovers.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Sensual Body Wash That Smells Good All Day Plant Apothecary Get It On Aromatic Body Wash Revolve $15 See On Revolve For solo sudsing or lathering up with a partner, this body wash is luxe, thick, and smells of earthy patchouli and sensual rose geranium. It’s also formulated with aromatherapeutic qualities, awakening passion and truly setting the mood.

2 A Dreamy Massage Candle DedCool 01 "Taunt" Massage Candle Sephora $55 See On Sephora Burn this candle for a cozy vibe in your sacred space, and dip your fingers into the warm wax for a sensual massage oil that brings some serious heat into the bedroom and beyond.

3 A Skin-Smoothing Scrub MUTHA™ The Nudist Body Scrub MUTHA™ $68 See On MUTHA™ Treat your body to a decadent scrub that leaves skin silky smooth and hydrated.

4 An Irresistible Oil Aphrodisiac Glow Body Oil The Golden Secrets $58 See On The Golden Secrets This intoxicatingly beautiful, high vibrational body oil is the key to a natural, hydrated glow.

5 A Serum For Your Sexiest Moments Dame Arousal Serum Sephora $30 See On Sephora A stimulating blend of peppermint, ginger, and cinnamon create a warm tingle on the most sensitive spots...

6 A Pretty Polish For Your Posterior Truly Buns Of Glowry Tighten & Glow Smoothing Butt Polish Ulta $28 See On Ulta Treat your peach to a vitamin-infused polish that tightens and smooths.

7 A Romantic Massage Oil Candle maude burn - jojoba oil massage candle Sephora $18 See On Sephora Turn those dreamy massages up a notch with this skin-loving candle.

8 A Must-Have Moisturizer Kate McLeod Mini Sex Stone Solid Body Moisturizer Sephora $14 See On Sephora This unscented moisturizing stone was made for those sensual moments when you’re connecting with yourself.

9 An Energizing Scrub frank body Original Coffee Scrub Ulta $9.95 See On Ulta Get dirty (before you get clean) with this invigorating, coffee-scented body scrub.

10 A Heavenly Body Oil Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Luxurious Body Oil Ulta $35 See On Ulta Give your limbs a luxe treat with this nourishing oil that smells of crisp pear, soft rose petals, and creamy vanilla cedarwood.