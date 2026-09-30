What happens when two “style soulmates” bring their individual aesthetics to the same mood board? In the case of Djerf Avenue founder Matilda Djerf and celebrity stylist Maren Taylor, the answer is a collection that feels less like a fleeting moment and more like a capsule of distinct style and heritage.

Though Taylor’s client roster includes the likes of Paige DeSorbo and Camila Cabello, she’s become known for putting her own spin on the label’s signature silhouettes. “It’s always been so inspiring watching the ways she styles our Djerf Avenue pieces, mixing them with these incredible vintage finds,” the influencer and entrepreneur tells Bustle.

This partnership was a natural next step. “I messaged her on Instagram last year with the idea for a collaborative collection, and we got started on it right away,” Djerf says.

Building on the effortless vibe of past drops with Frankies Bikinis, Emi Jay, and Sofia Richie, Djerf Avenue’s Maren Taylor launch is designed to be mixed, layered, and lived-in. The lineup — which is currently available to shop — ranges from a playful, fringe-trimmed “sweetheart” scarf to a sleek knitted silhouette dress, rounded out by a ’90s-inspired capri pant.

Courtesy of Djerf Avenue

To experience the collab in person, the fall-inspired collection is making its physical debut at Djerf Avenue’s first-ever retail location in New York City, located at 25 Bond Street and opening Saturday, Oct. 3. “We knew it was time to build a home in the city that brought so many style memories for us,” says Djerf. “It’s not a pop-up — it’s here to stay.”

Ahead, the duo get candid about their design synergy, the art of test-driving unreleased pieces in plain sight, and the vintage holy grail they’ll never part with.

If this collection were a mood board, what are three words that represent Maren, three words that represent Djerf Avenue, and the one word where they meet in the middle?

Matilda Djerf: For Djerf Avenue, I would say timeless, comfortable, and versatile. For Maren, I would say vintage, feminine, and effortless. And where they meet in the middle: timeless.

Maren Taylor: Put vintage, feminine, and effortless on my tombstone.

Was there a specific detail — like a button, a stitch, or a hemline — that you completely disagreed on at first, but now you love?

Djerf: I feel like we were very aligned from the start. We did, however, pivot throughout the process, which is something I personally always love. To me, that means we’re constantly coming up with new ideas that are even better than where we started. Having the time and ability to finesse every detail is so important, and I think the collection really reflects that.

Taylor: We sent so many mood boards back and forth before we started even working on sketches, that we were really aligned once the actual design process began. The Djerf team was so welcoming to all of my ideas and really wanted this collection to feel like a reflection of me, which I so appreciated.

Courtesy of Djerf Avenue

Maren, when the two of you were designing this collection, how did you take your high-glam, celeb-stylist energy and bottle it into everyday wardrobe staples that the Djerf Avenue community can wear on a random Tuesday?

Taylor: Undoubtedly the highlight of my work is making my clients feel like the best version of themselves. Helping play a role in that is so special to me. It was probably my biggest focus in the collection and why I was so excited to bring this to the Djerf customer. No matter who you are and what you’re wearing, I love when an outfit helps someone feel amazing.

Since you work with so many high-profile clients, did you sneakily test-drive any of these Djerf Avenue pieces out in public, or did you keep the collection completely locked in a vault?

Taylor: Luckily, I got to do this collection with one of my very special clients — Matilda. We have worked together for a few years, and I call her my “style soulmate.” We’ve been secretly incorporating these pieces into her looks for the last six months. Whenever she’d post in the capris, people were in her comments asking about them, which was so exciting to see.

Courtesy of Djerf Avenue

If someone can buy only one piece from this capsule to transition their wardrobe from summer to fall, which one is it and why?

Djerf: Personally, I would say our Knitted Soft Muse Top Brown. I’ve been wearing our first sample through every season this year, which I think says everything. It’s such an easy layering piece and one of those styles that also works just as well on its own.

The capris seem to be a crowd fave. Capris have made a huge comeback this year — but I’m guessing this collection has been in the works for a while. How far in advance did you start planning before launch day?

Djerf: I reached out to Maren about a year ago, and we dived right in. It was so special seeing the collection come to life between myself, Maren, our designer Alice, and our product developer Matilda. We all poured so much love into it and really took our time to make sure every detail, fabric, and fit felt exactly right.

What other throwback trends are you hoping to make their grand return (perhaps in a future collab)?

Djerf: I’m always drawn to pieces from the ’90s, so I’m very happy that so many of those silhouettes have made their way back. But rather than one specific trend, I love bringing back little details from the past and reimagining them in a way that feels timeless enough to keep wearing long after the trend has passed.

The collection has a beautiful, vintage-inspired tailored feel. What is the holiest of holy grails in your personal vintage archives right now?

Djerf: Right now it’s definitely my engagement party dress. It’s the most stunning vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown, and it fit like a glove. Beyond being such a special piece of fashion, it now holds one of my favorite memories, so I don’t think anything can really compete with it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.