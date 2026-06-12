Our collective obsession with nostalgia has peaked because capri pants are having a major fashion comeback. Any lingering doubts about the love-it-or-hate-it item belong firmly in the past — especially now that the cropped silhouette is poised to be one of this summer’s hottest trends. Just look at the high-fashion runways and nearly every It girl’s ‘fit pics.

Leading the renaissance is Hailey Bieber, who has basically inherited the crown from the OG 2000s style icon, Carrie Bradshaw. The supermodel regularly steps out in an impressive rotation of sleek black pairs and playful polka dots, making a foolproof case for the cropped pant’s modern wardrobe potential.

Bieber isn’t the only one obsessed. The rest of the fashion set is quickly taking a spin in the pedal pushers. Last year, Kim Kardashian wore a beige pair as part of a monochromatic look (of course), while Bella Hadid has been trading her usual jeans for the short pants on repeat.

After seeing practically all of my most-pinned style stars rock the knee-length look, I was completely influenced. The trend is surprisingly versatile: It embodies chic minimalism with a simple tank and heeled thong sandals, leans sporty with a windbreaker, and easily transitions to corpcore with polished office staples. If you still need convincing, I tapped Bustle’s fashion team to break down their fave capri looks so far and how to best recreate them this season.

The Sporty-Chic Uniform

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Jennifer Lopez is known for her timeless style, so who better to look at for inspiration on how to wear this season's capri trend? She recently paired a classic black pair with a sporty jacket, but kept it elevated (literally) with mule heels. An effortlessly chic combo. — Stephanie Sanchez, senior fashion market and accessories editor

The Statement Denim Vibe

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Quen Blackwell is known for her bold sense of style and her ability to stand out. This look is a perfect example of embracing a character while staying true to herself.

I adore this tiger-print ensemble, and although I wasn’t able to find a matching top, I think a mesh long-sleeve graphic tee captures the same playful yet chic energy. To complete the look, I found the sweetest denim capris paired with black-and-clear mules, and a dainty choker. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

The Corporate-Cool Aesthetic

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Capris are more versatile than I thought. Case in point: Daisy Edgar-Jones’s corpcore styling. She made the look more office-ready by pairing her black capris with an oversized blazer and a white button-down. I can’t wait to copy this look for an office-to-dinner style moment. Even the pointed-toe pumps are such a chic touch. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

The Nostalgic Print Twist

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Lately, I’ve been drawn to the nostalgic charm of vintage pin-up and mid-century dressing, where polka dots were a signature motif. What feels fresh today is how street style strips those references back into something more wearable and less costume-like. Hailey does exactly that here, using clean silhouettes and minimal accessories to modernize a traditionally feminine print.

I’d lean even further into the flip-flop moment by incorporating the emerging open-toed sock trend, layering sheer or lightweight socks under the sandals to add dimension and a subtle styling twist. — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant

The Late-Night Blueprint

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The black capri is officially the new downtown uniform. Pair it with slinky heels and sleek, black sunglasses, and you have the ultimate chic summer equation.

The wild card is always figuring out what top to pair it with. Camila Mendes recently leaned into a Dilara Findikoglu-inspired shirt, opting for a form-fitting, lace-up top. But with summer humidity looming, the mere thought of anything skin-tight makes my skin crawl, so I’d opt for a loose, lace-up top to let in the summer breeze. — Madison Collins, fashion closet assistant