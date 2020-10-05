Snap open your palettes and turn up your favorite playlist!

e.l.f. Cosmetics' Beautyscape 2020: The Remix is in full swing, and there's a whole lot of inspiration coming your way. This year's three winners have been selected, and they're about to get to work alongside some of the industry's top music artists.

If you need a quick refresher, Beautyscape is e.l.f.'s annual competition where beauty enthusiasts get to be involved with the design of a future makeup collection. The event brings the e.l.f. community together, uplifts rising stars, and also puts an important emphasis on giving back.

This year, the "remixed" contest — all virtual for the first time — is bigger and bolder than ever before. In partnership with Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB) and Girls Inc., e.l.f. Cosmetics is celebrating the intersection of music and beauty, the explosive creativity that arises when the two meet, and the importance of underscoring it all with mentorship opportunities.

To enter, contest hopefuls had to create a look inspired by music and post it to Instagram. Nine semi-finalists were chosen by the e.l.f. judging panel, and a majority vote on Instagram determined the top three winners. So without any further delay, let's meet them!

Karol Rodriguez

With a palette of metallic blues and yellows, NYC-based makeup artist Karol Rodriguez took inspiration for their look from the moody cover of Snoh Aalegra's album Dying 4 Your Love.

Emily Anne Carden

Artist Emily Anne Carden translated festival vibes and the electric sheen of EDM into her winning look, which paired glossy peach lips with mint-green eyeshadow and cascades of sparkles. "My strategy was just to cram as much glitter on my face as I could," she jokes in her caption.

Michael Brooks

London makeup artist Michael Brooks paid tribute to R&B, specifically Tiana Major9's EP At Sixes and Sevens, with his pastel-and-pop-art look. The EP "combines beautiful music with messages of positive self-affirmation," he notes in his caption.

Their journey doesn't end here: Now these winners will each get to work with a UMGB music artist to assist in creating a makeup collection inspired by the artist's personal sound and style. And these artists? They're basically inspiration personified. There's Tove Lo, Grammy-nominated global superstar; Tiana Major9, critically acclaimed R&B songstress; and Pitizion, a rising star in Latin music with chart-topping hits around the world.

While the beauty enthusiast winners and music artists work on their collections, Beautyscape 2020: The Remix has even more in store for the rest of us. Three innovators will lead masterclass moments for the e.l.f. community. Kira Damon, self-taught chef and culinary disruptor, will teach cooking techniques; Sadie Kurzban, founder of 305 Fitness, will teach new movements; and Michael Anthony, celebrity makeup artist, will guide us through the latest makeup techniques.

And with that, Beautyscape continues to dominate our personal airwaves. We can't wait to see what comes next.