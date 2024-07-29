Megan Thee Stallion's yassified undies are so cowboycore.

Megan Thee Stallion is embracing her Houston, Texas roots in the sparkliest way possible. While performing at Broccoli City Festival on July 27, the “Savage” songstress channeled her hometown in a Western-inspired ‘fit complete with a rhinestone-encrusted cowboy hat and matching cowboy boots. That’s not all she wore, though — in true Hot Girl fashion, the 29-year-old also sported a pair of yassified undies, taking the cowboycore trend to a whole new level.

Megan’s Bedazzled Undies

Megan Thee Stallion never fails to put on a show, and her recent appearance at Broccoli City Festival was no exception. While performing hits like “Body,” “Thot Sh*t,” and “Big Ole Freak,” the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, stunned the crowd at the Washington, D.C. concert with her bedazzled blue panties.

The cheeky garment was covered in embellishments from top to bottom, and featured a belted design with an “MTS”-branded belt buckle that nodded to her stage name.

She paired the panties with an equally jaw-dropping blinged-out bra that featured a draped design across the stomach. The top was also connected to a choker and a Y-shaped statement necklace that appeared to take inspo from a bolo tie.

She completed the look with a cropped jacket with fringe sleeves, a matching hat, and cowboy boots.

You can take the girl out of Houston, but you can’t take Houston out of the girl.

Undies For Days

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion has been feeling herself lately. On July 28, the rapper posted a selfie-filled photo dump on Instagram, and included a snap of herself in yet another pair of skivvies.

The white briefs had a red stripe on the edges and matched perfectly with her white baby tee, which was adorned with the Japanese flag. The “Hot Girl Summer” inventor recently filmed a music video for her viral hit single, “Mamushi” in Tokyo, and judging by her shirt it stands to reason the 29-year-old enjoyed her trip.

The photo carousel also included pics of her Louis Vuitton purse, bright pink nails, and eye-catching jewelry.

“Need me a baddie like Megan Thee Stallion✨🐎,” she captioned the post. Calling yourself a baddie in your own IG caption? That’s real hot girl sh*t.