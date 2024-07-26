Megan Thee Stallion Basically Wore A Grommet Belt As A Top

To say Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping busy this summer would be an understatement. On June 28, the Houston rapper released her third studio album, Megan, in the midst of her 35-city Hot Girl Summer Tour. And yet, despite her hectic schedule, the 29-year-old managed to find time to film a music video for her latest viral single, “Mamushi.” And from the previews, it already looks like it’s going to be another fashion moment.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, shared the exciting update in a July 25 Instagram post. Though little is known about the project, she did give a glimpse of one of her outfits for the music video. The bold look is a total Y2K throwback, as Megan basically wears a grommet belt as a top.

Megan’s Take On The Grommet Belt

In a series of BTS photos from the “Mamushi” set, Megan wore a long black piece of fabric adorned with dozens of grommets for the upcoming music video. The top is something of a mix between a scarf and a halter top, which is to say it doesn’t cover much.

The unique garment also features spikes between the grommets, a silver insignia across the chest, and a nearly backless design. Megan styled the edgy aughts-inspired piece by wrapping the belt-scarf-top around her neck in an X-shape.

She also paired the embellished top with a matching black mini skirt, a Dior Saddle Bag, and silver accessories. For glam, Megan opted for a spiky bang haircut and an extra-long set of nails.

“I ❤️🇯🇵 I never want to leave 🥹 MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED 🔥🔥🔥,” Megan captured the photo carousel. The post was geotagged in Tokyo, Japan, all but ensuring that “Mamushi” featured artist and Tokyo native Yuki Chiba will make a cameo in the vid.

In Her Y2K Era

This isn’t the first time Meg has incorporated the aughts in her style — on July 17, the “Savage” songstress posed for a mirror selfie while donning a pair of tinted rimless sunnies (another accessory synonymous with Y2K trends) and a pink plastic claw clip.

Whether she’s channeling the pop punk-loving emo kids of yesteryear or nodding to the pink futuristic looks that dominated the early 2000s, there’s no denying Megan Thee Stallion has the Y2K aesthetic on lock.