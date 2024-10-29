Megan Thee Stallion can’t stop, won’t stop releasing new music. The Houston native’s latest album, MEGAN: PART II, dropped on Oct. 25, just four months after the first installation hit streaming services in June. She also released a new music video that same day, and in true Hot Girl fashion, the visual is filled with spicy ‘fits, envy-worthy jewels, and itty-bitty short-shorts.

Megan’s Y2K Canadian Tuxedo

Despite her well-documented love for spooky season, Megan Thee Stallion is still dressing like it’s summer. The Hot Girl Coach recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, that, at first glance, could be confused for outtakes from a summer photo dump. But upon closer inspection, the pics were actually taken on the set of her latest music video, “Bigger In Texas.”

In the photos, she wears a saucy Canadian tuxedo that gives off major Y2K vibes. The ensemble includes a light wash denim bikini top with a nearly backless design that features two straps down the stomach, and matching booty shorts that just barely cover her rump.

Committing to the divisive look even further, the “Savage” songstress wears a pair of knee-high denim boots with a yellow detail on the front and silver accents down the sides.

She finished the look with a banged bob, some seriously eye-catching gold jewelry, and a stunning multi-color nail set that included an homage to the Houston Astros.

Her Undies Were On Full Display

Also in the video, Megan wears a matching green set that boasts a striped tie dye design throughout. On top, she opted for yet another halter with a choker neckline and a keyhole-shaped cutout across the chest. For bottoms, she kept things fairly minimal with the tiniest boyshorts you’ve ever seen, complete with a V-shaped waistline.

The look even came with a matching cowboy hat, proving once and for all you can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take the Texas out of the girl.

She Freed The Nip

In another daring look, the rapper wore a white see-through crop top that revealed way more than just her midriff. Thanks to the high cut of the blouse, the sheer number left her underboob completely exposed. She also sported an embellished Houston Astros baseball hat, a Gucci headscarf, and jeans.

When in Texas, dress as the Texans do.