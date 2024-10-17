Megan Thee Stallion just proudly showed off her underboob to her 32.6 million IG followers.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to celebrate her independent music label, Hot Girl Productions. To mark the occasion, the “Savage” hitmaker showed off a glittering new chain necklace designed by Elliot Eliantte, which features the label’s initials “HP” as its pendant.

While Megan’s dazzling new ice caught fans’ attention, so did her teeny, tiny crop top that left little to the imagination.

Megan’s Itty Bitty Top

Along with the necklace, a diamond choker, a Gucci scarf, and a baseball cap adorned in rubies, the Grammy winner also flaunted her underboob in a white, almost entirely see-though crop top.

Fans of the rapper quickly gave their opinions on her daring new ‘fit, and it seems they approve. “Just fine af,” one user gushed in the comments section. Another wrote, “This look though!”

More Of Megan’s Underboob

In July, Megan stepped out in the epitome of a Hot Girl outfit, one that consisted of a teal, tie-dyed sarong skirt and a matching halter bandeau top that displayed a lot of underboob.

During the height of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era in March, Megan also showcased her take on countrified fashion in a gallery of daring Instagram snaps.

The rapper rocked the Canadian tuxedo trend in the country-inspired pics, otherwise known as the ’90s-era denim-on-denim sensation, wearing a tiny and unzipped bolero jacket that she purposely left open to fully expose her underboob.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker paired her barely-there top with an equally revealing bottom, wearing a matching micro mini with a massive slit, and denim boots.

She accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a matching body chain, and topped off the look with a white cowboy hat. Yeehaw.