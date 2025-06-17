Megan Thee Stallion Is Making Underboob Summer's Hottest Accessory

When it comes to hot girl summer, what Megan Thee Stallion says, goes. And for the 2025 season, she’s baring underboob in all of her summer swim, which means it’s official: underboob is the hottest of all the hot girl summer accessories.

The rapper has been busy with her own swim line this summer, but she recently found the time to hit the beach, and promote her other ventures, all in sexy bikinis. Megan recently showed off her body-ody-ody in two suits that embraced the underboob-revealing trend, and even took it a step further with teeny-tiny thongs.

Megan’s Teeny Thong Bikini

Underboob may be the only accessory you need, but Megan is a Texas girl through and through, so of course she’s going to rock a cowboy hat while posing in an itty-bitty brown bikini set.

In a June 16 Instagram post, the rapper shared photos from a tropical getaway. Her string bikini top featured gold hardware between the cups, and flashed just a touch of underboob. She paired it with the tiniest thong bikini bottoms, with double straps over her hips.

Megan’s Sexy One-Piece

Any swimwear aficionado knows that one-pieces can deliver just as much sex appeal as bikinis — and Megan’s most recent one-piece pick is certainly not your mother’s monokini. In a June 15 ad for her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, Megan wore a barely-there one piece while posing against a giant cherry.

Megan’s white one-piece stayed on-trend, cutting high to reveal some underboob. The swimsuit tied around her neck and behind her back, and extended down in two straps to a thong, showing off her abs and hips. Continuing with the theme of naked dressing, she finished off the look with a pair of crystal clear, platform heels.