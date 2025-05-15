Megan Thee Stallion is turning her love of bikinis into a full-fledged business. The rapper has been a champion of naked fashion trends, from wearing cutout dresses and body jewelry to various swimwear. It was only a matter of time until she started designing bikinis herself.

On May 14, Megan announced her new “Hot Girl Swim” collection, officially declaring the start of Hot Girl Summer. Her first swimwear range will be available at Walmart starting May 19, and of course, Megan stars in the ad campaign.

Megan’s Hot Girl Swimwear

In the new ad campaign, Megan modeled one of her newest swimsuit creations, donning a purple bikini top with red butterfly accents. She wore matching bikini bottoms, featuring string knots at her hips.

She accessorized with a pair of clear open-toe heels and several chunky pink and purple cuff bracelets, matching both her bikini and her long, hot pink locks.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

One of Megan’s fellow models also showed off a different design from the line. She donned a purple one-piece swimsuit with an open back and spaghetti straps. Naturally, the one-piece is emblazoned with Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer” slogan in metallic silver rhinestones.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan’s Love Of Bikinis

Megan isn’t one to shy away from wearing a bikini — even if she’s promoting them. In an ad for her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, she wore another purple bikini set, featuring a tube top with asymmetrical hot pink straps connected to her bottoms. Her set even matched the tequila bottle she was holding.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

She’s also a fan of one-piece swimsuits and tends to make them even spicier. In August, Megan shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story, wearing a silky white halter-neck swimsuit with a center cutout that showed off her midriff and cleavage.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

For Megan, it’s pretty much always Hot Girl Summer.