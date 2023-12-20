In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion rapped about having a “Hot Girl Summer” and it instantly became an unapologetic anthem for folks everywhere. Four years later, however, she continues to prove that living the “hot girl” life isn’t a temporary phenomenon — it’s a state of mind.

In fashion girl-speak, that means adhering to risqué styling sensibilities year-round, even when seasons change and temps drop. Though it’s the season for ugly sweaters and flannel, Megan continues to serve risqué ’fits.

Megan’s Mezmerizing Catsuit

Megan wore a singular piece of clothing, but it was still teeming with revealing elements. Her halter catsuit was a maximalist’s dream, between the striped print and asymmetrical cut-outs, the item was almost hypnotic.

It was also utterly sheer. The flimsy fabric fully revealed her choice of undergarments: a black triangle bikini and tan thong.

ICYMI: Her Saucy Accessory

Megan added on the glitziest of sparklers, as the rapper is known to do. She wore a snake choker, stacks of chainlink bracelets, and matching rings, all of which were encrusted fully in diamonds.

Peep Her Coordinating Nails

Megan has always been a beauty girly, showing out in the most glamorous of looks. This look was no different. She swiped shimmery copper shadow across her eyelids and glossed her lips heavily, wearing her hair in a voluminous afro.

Her nails, however, were the star of her beauty look, proving just how well-thought-out her ensemble actually was. Her pointy lacquered nails were white (some tan) and painted with black line details that impressively mimicked the pattern of her ensemble.

Another win.