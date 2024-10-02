Megan Thee Stallion gave the exposed undies trend the Halloween treatment.

As a well-documented fan of all things spooky, no one is more ready for Halloween than Megan Thee Stallion. In years past, the superstar has transformed into a Tim Burton character, a sexy Gremlin, and an anime superhero for the Oct. 31 holiday. But while there’s still a few more weeks before Meg’s next undoubtedly impressive costume reveal, the 29-year-old is tiding fans over with a pre-Halloween treat.

On Oct. 1, the Houston rapper took to Instagram to commemorate the start of spooky season — a tradition she seems to take very seriously. But instead of donning a full costume, the Hot Girl Coach opted for a pair of skivvies that put a festive spin on the exposed undies trend.

Megan’s Exposed Undies

For the fourth year in a row, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the first day off spooky season with a series of festive photos in which the “Savage” songstress sports a massive jack-o’-lantern atop her head. In this year’s iteration of the annual post, the Grammy winner laid on a couch while clutching a big bowl of popcorn — appropriately shaped like a caldron, of course — and pointed a remote control presumably in the direction of a television, bringing all the vibes of a scary movie marathon.

Despite the oversized accessory, Meg managed to get comfortable on the couch. Leaning into the comfy fall vibes even further, the rapper wore nothing but a white baby tee and a pair of grey cheeky undies.

The “Body” singer accessorized with a pair of calf-length Nike socks and a series of Ring Pops in lieu of actual jewelry. She also kept her glam to minimum (for obvious reasons), though she was sporting an autumnal green and gold manicure.

Though Megan has posed with her share of frightening jack-o’-lantern in the past, this year’s pumpkin headpiece was much less threatening thanks to its sweet heart eyes and inviting smile. In one photo, Hot Girl Meg even blew a kiss to the camera.

It’s a much different vibe than the seriously ominous facial expression from last year’s jack-o’-lantern, or the sinister smile that was carved onto the pumpkin the year prior.

While most people celebrate the Halloween season with a trip to a pumpkin patch or an immersive haunted house experience, Megan Thee Stallion channels her holiday spirit a bit differently.