Between Megan Thee Stallion’s interactive Nike App workouts and partnership with Planet Fitness, it appears she’s always in the gym. Over the course of the last few months the ‘Hiss’ rapper hasn’t been shy about locking in to prepare for her first world tour — sprinkling a few new hit singles into the mix along the way — and it’s clear her hard work is starting to pay off.

On Tuesday night, the rapper kicked off the inaugural tour in Minneapolis. Before going onstage she posted a 1970s-inspired neon look to Instagram, that put her famous curves on full display. In true Meg style, the set was scantily clad but if I’m being honest (and I always am), it’s relatively tame compared to the micro shorts and pasties she sported in her new ‘Boa’ music video. And if this look is any indication of what you can expect from Meg’s style on this tour, she’s off to a great start.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fringed Bikini Outfit

Despite only getting a quick glimpse at her outfit in an Instagram reel, comments on the post quickly identified the look as the Sunset ‘Alaia’ set designed by Thrift & Threads. The giveaway? An unforgettable pair of fringed ombré pants with sliced-up details. You can only find something that special in so many places.

As Meg wore the statement bottoms with a coordinating bikini top, I can’t help but notice how she channeled Pam Grier as Foxy Brown in the ‘70s. Between her bouncy curls and oversized gold hoops, all the right references were there. The rapper has leaned on this look in the past as well, using it in her breakout era and ‘Fever’ EP cover.

The Houston native’s high-heeled sandals kept the pants hem for dragging, while giving the look a literal lift. She finished things off with two gold bracelets that, for all intents and purposes, camouflaged into Meg’s glowing skin — only offering a hint of sparkle from the right angle.

The Brand Behind Her Look

If you keep up with emerging indie brands worn by A-listers, there’s a good chance that this isn’t the first time you’ve come across Thrift & Threads. Famously worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Keke Palmer, its distressed pieces are made entirely by hand in Mexico.

But the best part is the myraid ombré color ways and silhouettes the label has to offer. If pants aren’t really your thing, they also have dresses and mini skirt sets that’ll give you a tropical feel without even being on the beach. Its new Decadance collection, however, feels better suited for city settings.

Shop Her Outfit

For those that want to put their own spin on Meg’s pre-concert look, the sets are currently available on the brand’s website in the exact same ‘Sunset’ shades. Secure the look below.

To say that I can’t wait to see what other ensembles Meg pulls out between now and her final tour date in July, would be a massive understatement.