Megan Thee Stallion Was The Ultimate Bombshell In This Gold Bikini On Love Island

Megan Thee Stallion has entered the villa. The hot girl coach herself made a surprise guest appearance on Episode 15 of Love Island USA Season 7, and she didn’t just bring the party with her — she also came with a rack of sexy swimwear.

Megan made her Love Island superfan status known immediately upon her arrival, hyping up the lady islanders, and sharing her favorite moment from the show so far (Nic Vansteenberghe’s meme-worthy reaction to Huda Mustafa’s reveal that she’s a mother). But, the rapper didn’t just come to play. She came for the drama, and she brought it, all while showing off her fave pieces from her Hot Girl Swim line.

Megan’s Gold Bikini

If Megan knows one thing, it’s how to get everyone to shake some booty — so hosting a twerk-off between the islanders simply made sense. As she judged which bombshells brought the heat, she showed off a bikini from her very own Hot Girl Swim brand from Walmart.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Megan wore a metallic gold bikini top with a criss-cross halter neck and gold underwire detail, creating a cleavage-baring cutout. She paired it with a high-cut thong in a matching metallic gold. The best part of all — you can copy Meg’s shiny summer look for only $34.

Bombshell Bikinis

Not any old bikini can withstand the pure athleticism required for a twerk-off. Megan graciously made sure the villa girls were taken care of, providing them with Hot Girl Swim suits to serve looks, while remaining firmly strapped in.

“Obviously, I’m the hot girl coach, Mrs. Hot Girl Summer, so obviously I had to come out with Hot Girl Swim so my girls could have hot girl uniforms,” she said.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Bombshells Cierra Ortega and Iris Kendall modeled metallic one-piece suits with underboob-revealing cutouts, while Amaya Espinal and Chelley Bissainthe wore red-hot cross-neck bikini tops with funky fringe, and matching cheeky bottoms.

Mustafa and Hannah Fields represented in bright purple one-pieces, with open backs and the phrase “Hot Girl Summer” bedazzled across the chest. Finally, fan-favorite Olandria Carthen donned a sleek black monokini with a gold “M” accent between the cups.