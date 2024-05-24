Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to New York City — not just with her sold-out “Hot Girl Summer” tour at Madison Square Garden, but also with her after-party look. Post-show, she transformed into a full-blown disco queen, serving a look that would make both Diana Ross and Donna Summer proud.

The reigning hot girl has a lot to celebrate, after all. Not only did she conquer the stage with a tour that left fans breathless, but those abs peeking out from her afterparty dress are a testament to the dedication she's poured into months of grueling training. (Y'all remember those workout videos?)

And while she may have already solidified her reputation as the undisputed ruler of the butt-bearing chaps domain, this mini-dress moment begs the question: can we officially crown her the queen of the micro mini, too?

Meg’s Cut-Out Micro Mini Moment

The dress, a vision of flirty fun, hugged her curves in all the right places, with strategically placed cut-outs in the front and back adding a touch of tease. The “WAP” singer paired it with sky-high Amina Muaddi satin platform sandals that wouldn’t look out of place on a 70s dance floor. And because a Hot Girl never forgets her accessories, an electric pink Chanel bag added a pop of color that rivaled her outfit.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

But Meg wasn’t stopping there. On top of her mane of voluminous curls that looked like ten bundles of confidence, she sported a glittery, smokey eye that shimmered brighter than the city lights. The look screamed, “I’m here to have a good time, and everyone is invited.”‌

Instagram/@Megan Thee Stallion

And a good time she had. The “Hiss” rapper showcased her competitive side by playing basketball – yes, basketball – in those platform heels. Surrounded by fellow chart-toppers Cardi B and GloRilla, it seems the party was a star-studded celebration.

Instagram/@Megan Thee Stallion

One thing’s for sure: Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer tour is proving to be one for the history books. Here’s to a hot girl who knows how to work hard, play hard, and — most importantly — slay hard. All while looking like a million bucks.