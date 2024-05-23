Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out Hot Girl Summer Tour has only just kicked off, but she is already delivering some sizzling performance looks. And while her ‘fits have slightly differed at each stop, it’s hard to ignore that the rapper just can’t quit wearing butt-bearing chaps.

Since Western fashion (cowboy hats, spurs, bolo ties, etc.) is currently having a pop culture moment, the provocative pants feel more relevant than ever. They’re also something of a style signature for Meg, who is a native Texan that loves to celebrate her roots. She’s worn the look on stage to perform for years — in latex, leather, and even denim. But, lately as her personal style continues to evolve, her chaps have become even more fashion-forward by way of boundary-pushing textures and colors.

Megan’s Hot Girl Chaps

In a recent Instagram post, Meg posted a reel of herself strutting through Madison Square Garden in a black pair of furry chaps. The bold bottoms were layered over a skimpy black satin bikini so the performer could hit her choreography with ease. Too add some shimmer, the rapper piled on tons of silver jewelry including giant silver hoops, a cross necklace, a charm bracelet, belly button ring, and statement rings.

Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

The unique pants were designed by Abdul Sall Couture, who has successfully collaborated with the star on many of her previous performance looks, including the exact same chaps in a bubblegum pink color that she flaunted a few days ago. Hey, some people buy their favorite T-shirt in two colors — Meg does the same thing with furry chaps.

Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

Meg’s Hair Switch-up

Alongside her ever-changing wardrobe, Meg has been debuting new hairstyles at each tour stop. So far, she’s channeled Pam Grier with a bouncy ‘70s style blowout and boasted natural curls with mega volume. For the NYC crowd, who she surprised with appearances by GloRilla and Cardi B, she rocked sleek hip-length extensions.

Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

With a long list of tour dates ahead, I can’t wait to see what Western-meets-baddie look the ultimate hottie will pull off next. TBH, I wouldn’t be surprised if another pair of sultry chaps is next in line.