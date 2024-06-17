The Hot Girl Summer tour is well underway, and Megan Thee Stallion has never looked better.

The ‘Boa’ rapper is no stranger to a revealing outfit — this is the woman who gave us the “WAP” video, after all — but she’s really amped things up for her first tour. So far, she’s rocked a few different sets of fur chaps (a lá Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter era) and multiple sequined bodysuits, but her latest takes the term “top-drawer dressing” to a whole new level.

On Thursday night, the Houston Hottie made her way to Austin for the next stop on her tour — getting one step closer to her hometown performance. She posted a photo dump on Instagram to commemorate the moment with the caption — “It’s hot AF in Texas”.

And with the look she chose for the occasion, she turned that heat up even higher.

Megan’s Red Lingerie

To combat the scorching Texas temps ahead of her performance, Meg wore a red lace bodysuit that looked like the sort of one-piece negligee you’d wear to bed — but turned it into a full-blown fashion look.

Designed with a skin-baring cutout along the front, Meg’s cheeky one-piece put her famous curves on full display. And considering she spent so much time in the gym prepping for this exact moment — all the while sharing her fitness journey on social media — it makes complete sense she’d want to show off her hard work.

The rapper paired her singlet with bow-detailed heels in the same candy red color, creating a sizzling monochromatic outfit that oozes confidence. To finish her pre-show look, she added massive gold hoops and chain-link bracelets.

Her Big Curly Hair

For her Hot Girl Summer shows, Meg has traded in her typical straight, black hair in favor of voluminous, honey-blonde curls that feel reminiscent of Tina Turner and Diana Ross. Apart from matching the vibe of her already bold outfits, it adds an element of “hairography” to her performances, which fans can certainly appreciate both IRL and on the ‘gram.

Considering the tour isn’t even halfway over yet, there’s bound to be a few other sizzling outfits in Megan’s arsenal — and I personally can’t wait to see what she’ll pop out in next.