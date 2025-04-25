Megan Thee Stallion is having a huge month. After taking the desert by storm at Coachella, the Texas-born rapper is taking a victory lap with her latest single, “Whenever.”

Released on April 25, the boisterous track features no shortage of Instagram-worthy quotables, including “Real life, IG, all the real bad b*tches follow me,” and “I love when I hear that a b*tch don't like me, stalk my IG / This pretty face on her FYP.” Fittingly, the accompanying music video is filled with ‘Gram-ready looks, including cutout bodysuits, cheeky cowboycore ‘fits, plunging necklines, and more.

Meg’s Plunging Corpcore ‘Fit

The “Mamushi” rapper kicks off the song answering calls in a reception booth in a corpcore ensemble that, in any other setting, would be considered NSFW. On top, she wears a black blazer with white detailing around the plunging, cleavage-baring collar. For bottoms, she’s sporting sheer black tights — and nothing else.

As if the look weren’t eye-catching enough, the 30-year-old styled her hair in a bright orange updo that made quite a statement in the stuffy office locale.

Cutout Bodysuits For Days

During the first verse, Meg sits sprawled across the bottom of a fish tank in a saucy white one-piece that features a criss-crossed halter neckline that continues down the sides of her stomach. The swimsuit doesn’t offer much coverage, however, as the middle of the garment has been replaced with a massive plunging cutout that leaves her cleavage and navel completely exposed.

The high-cut bathing suit also features a sultry cutout detail on the hips, leaving little to the imagination.

Later in the music video, the “Savage” singer dons another bodysuit with a similar silhouette — only this time, she’s upgraded from a swimsuit to lingerie. The baby pink number features the same cutout design down the chest and stomach, and is made from a delicate lace material.

The one-piece also boasts a thong design that leaves her rump on full display.

She pairs the look with sheer garter stockings and white lace gloves, which she wears as she rides an oversized chess piece.

Cowgirl Meg

Meg has never been one to shy away from her Texas roots, so it’s only fitting that she delivers the catchy chorus on the side of a Western highway in a patchwork denim bra top and the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen. The bottoms, also denim, sit high on her hips for a seriously cheeky fit. She completes the look with a matching cowboy hat adorned with an “M” badge and a headwrap tied around her chin.

Her dancers embraced the country aesthetic as well, with each sporting a brown cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and a leather vest.

Her Barely-There “Dress”

Her most jaw-dropping outfit in the video, however, is a gown that covers her nipples, crotch... and little else. Wrapped around her neck like a collar, the “dress” carries down the middle of her body like a stripe, only branching apart to shield her nipples. The fabric begins to widen around her knees before expanding into a full-blown train around the feet.

Real hot girl sh*t.