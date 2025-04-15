Megan Thee Stallion’s closet is likely an ode to naked fashion, from her flashy bikinis to eye-popping cutout looks. So it’s only natural that the rapper also brought her style sensibilities to California’s annual Coachella Festival, where she performed on April 13 before Sunday’s headliner Post Malone.

Arguably, Megan’s set was headline-worthy in its own right, bringing out special guests like Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara to perform their iconic singles alongside her hits like “Savage” and “Body.” However, it was her costume changes that stole the show, ranging from spicy cowgirl attire to an S&M-inspired bodysuit that had the crowd entranced.

Megan’s Cowboy Ensemble

Megan began her performance by embracing her Texas roots. She wore a black leather bra top with gold-accented belted straps and criss-cross strings connected to her bra cups, which were cinched with another belt buckle.

She paired her bra with itty-bitty leather shorts, featuring matching buckles and a smattering of fringe that naturally fell over her mesh tights.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed her look with an eye-catching cowboy hat, featuring a black diamond pattern and a triangular appliqué, giving her look some cowgirl flair.

Megan’s S&M-Inspired ’Fit

For her first costume change of the night, Megan pivoted from country garb to an outfit straight out of 50 Shades of Grey. She donned an eye-popping black leather bodysuit, featuring a latex bra and high-cut undies stitched together with studded criss-cross straps and circular rings across her midriff.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The leather straps extended to her neckline and derrière, hugging her figure perfectly. She completed the look with fishnet tights and black ankle boots.

Megan’s Booty Shorts

Before her final act, Megan took the crowd backstage and live-streamed her third costume change. She returned to the spicy country aesthetic and paired denim booty shorts with a True Religion crop top, featuring a Buddha print, torn-up hem, and rhinestones. She added a pop of color with her footwear, wearing yellow ankle boots.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sadly, Megan’s show was cut short during her final song, “Mamushi,” which went two minutes past her allotted set time. However, no production crew could take away how fabulous she looked.