Meghan Markle Has A Genius Styling Hack For Staying Cool In A Heat Wave

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California in a rare public appearance since the onset of quarantine restrictions. As the Summer heat has reached astronomic levels in most parts of the country (southern California included), Meghan chose one of the most popular Summer styling hacks for her journey out.

She was seen wearing a sleeveless white linen dress that boasts an asymmetric hemline and shift-like silhouette. On her feet were a pair of classic tan Chanel ballet flats with a black cap-toe.

She wore a cross-body leather bag (which has been publicized as one of her favorite royal fashion rules to break) and a wide-brimmed straw hat. Notably, the former Duchess responsibly chose to wear a face mask, as recommended by the CDC to slow the spread of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Markle’s dress is from Magic Linen, a women-run sustainable fashion brand, and can be shopped on the brand’s website for $76. Linen is widely known as a breathable, lightweight, and airy seasonal go-to when you’re looking to stay cool in scorching summer temperatures.

As you continue to build your warm-weather wardrobe for the blistering heat, consider copping Markle’s style and investing in a linen dress for Summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Markle's sleeveless linen dress features a relaxed fit, an asymmetrical high-low hem, and two side pockets. It's available in white and light pink — but will probably sell out fast.