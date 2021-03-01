Stop the presses: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will sit down for an exclusive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey next Sunday, and the first preview for the highly anticipated event just dropped. And in it, you get a glimpse at Meghan Markle's Oprah interview outfit, which is noteworthy all on its own.

In the 30-second trailer, Markle is seen wearing a belted Giorgio Armani gown with her hair pulled back in a low bun. The elegant dress retails for $4,700 and in true Markle Sparkle fashon, it's already sold out online. It features a deep V neckline and white foliage embroidery placed along the right shoulder and chest. The midi length that sweeps along the ankles makes it the perfect silhouette for spring.

On the accessory front, she opted for a silver necklace by ethical jewelry designer Pippa Small and classic black heels by Aquazzura. According to the blog Meghan's Mirror, she also wore what is believed to be one of Princess Diana's Cartier bangles.

It's telling that Markle wore a black dress considering that it is royal protocol not to wear black to a daytime event. Of course, this isn't the first time the duchess has gone rogue when it comes to following royal rules. For example, she previously wore dark nail polish at a public event — breaking royal beauty protocol.

During the preview for the Oprah interview, Markle is seen sitting outside with her husband, cradling her baby bump. She's expected to share just how tough it was navigating royal life and why she and Prince Harry decided to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

CBS will air Winfrey's candid interview with the couple on March 7.