Meghan Markle Wore A $2,850 Sundress To A Volleyball Match in Nigeria

Though they’re no longer senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently embarked on their own royal tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began a busy three-day trip to Nigeria on May 10, and it’s giving fashion lovers the chance to turn their eyes to Meghan and her tour style.

Meghan’s Lux Sundress

After multiple monochrome looks, Meghan shook things up during an event celebrating the anniversary of the Invictus Games on May 11. She wore arguably her most interesting look when she and Harry attended a sitting volleyball exhibition match at Nigeria Unconquered, a charity that aids wounded, injured, or sick servicemembers. It was a glamorous $2,850 dress from designer Johanna Ortiz featuring a palm leaf-patterned print, high front slit, and keyhole cutout.

While Harry actually joined the on-court action, Meghan stuck to the sidelines. To be fair, her dress isn’t exactly suited to sitting on the floor thanks to its slit. Plus, the 100% silk jacquard fabric is dry clean only.

Known as the Tropicana Nights Dress, the garment comes with removable straps that Meghan kept on. She paired it with simple black gladiator sandals and gold bangles and earrings.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

The whole look was giving beach luxury, and it coordinated well with Prince Harry’s casual black Invictus Games polo and jeans.

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Back For Seconds

Meghan isn’t new to Johanna Ortiz’s work. She wore one of the Colombian designer’s creations to the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards in New York City last May. On that occasion, she opted for a gold dress with strappy, black Tom Ford heels. It was even more glam than the Tropicana Nights Dress, but it also featured a few similarities, including its front slit, keyhole cutout, and slim silhouette.

Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you know what works for you, own it.