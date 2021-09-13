The first Monday in May is here — well, kind of. The annual Met Gala has been held on the first Monday in May since the museum debuted the iconic Chanel tribute exhibit in 2005, but this year, the event is taking an understandable break from the unwritten rule.

After taking a Covid-required hiatus in 2020 and 2021, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and Costume Institute chose to debut the first of two parts of the annual Metropolitan Museum style exhibit in Sept. 2021 instead of waiting until May 2022. So, this year, the Met festivities kicked off with a celebrity-filled gala on Sept. 13.

Hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, this year’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Not only are the looks inspired by the history of American fashion, but more celebrities than ever before have chosen to wear American designers themselves, instead of gravitating towards those that hail from overseas.

Already, celebs have hit the red carpet in bold looks from designers like Christopher John Rogers and Oscar de la Renta. For all that and more, keep scrolling for the best dressed celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala, as they debut.

Amanda Gorman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Amanda Gorman showed a bit of leg in a cobalt gown that boasted a massive sheer train and allover subtle embellishement. Featuring more than 3000 hand-sewn crystals, it’s a custom Vera Wang design. She also wears laurels in her hair to represent the Poet Laureate from Jennifer Behr.

Timothée Chalamet John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet, one of the co-hosts of the evening, chose a white Haider Ackermann suit with jogger-style pants and high-top Converse sneakers to create a high-low balance to the look. He added some shine with Cartier jewels.

Keke Palmer Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keke Palmer wore a long-sleeved sequin T-shirt gown from Sergio Hudson.

Bee Carrozzini John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Bee Carrozzini wore an off-the-shoulder turquoise gown with an empire waist for her baby bump, designed custom by Valentino, and accessorized with a collet-set diamond necklace and diamond and ruby drop earrings.

Anna Wintour Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Host Anna Wintor arrived in a custom Oscar de la Renta, citing the late designer as the first one to bring her in to the Metropolitan Museum fold and paying proper homage to him.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz arrived arm-in-arm, Beckham in a classic black tux with a tie and Peltz in a sheer pink tank dress paired with opera-length satin gloves, both designed by Valentino.

Dan Levy Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dan Levy wore a custom creation from Loewe that is based off of David Wojnarovicz’s art of two men kissing. He accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

Julia Gardner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julia Garner wore a Stella McCartney sleeveless sheer embellished gown with a mock-t neck that she styled with platform silver platform heels that were just barely visible through the open weave of the dress.

Naomi Osaka Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Osaka’s look was a custom Louis Vuitton creation that was designed by Nicholas Ghesquiere and her very own sister.

Billie Eilish Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish went ultra-glam in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown from Oscar de la Renta and jewelry from Cartier.

Yara Shahidi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi wore a custom Dior gown that was embellished from tip to toe and featured a neutral train that trailed behind her and Cartier jewels.

Storm Reid John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Storm Reid wore a bustier top and half-skirted bottom that efforlessly tied around her waist with a pink satin sash designed by Prada. Oh, and she took off the skirt halfway up the carpet!

Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Serena Williams chose a white lace jumpsuit that she covered with a pink ombré feathered cape from Gucci.

Ella Emhoff Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ella Emhoff wore a futuristic bright red look with slouchy pants and a cutout long-sleeve bodysuit on top, designed by Stella McCartney, and jewelry from Cartier.

Jennifer Hudson John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson stunned in a bright red AZ Factory gown on her 40th birthday that was designed with a mermaid skirt that fluted out at her ankles.

Kaia Gerber John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Kaia Gerber stepped onto the red carpet for the first time at the Met Gala, wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress that was a replication of the Halston gown that Bianca Jagger wore to the Met Gala in 1981.

Barbie Ferreira Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barbie Ferreira wore a pearl-covered flapper-inspired gown from Jonathan Simkhai for the Met Gala evening.

Iman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Iman’s Gucci gown made of gold feathers made her look like an actual angel on the Met museum steps. She accessorized with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kit Harington and Rose Leslie went for an Old Hollywood theme, with Harrington wearing a custom white Saint Laurent tuxedo and Leslie in a bright yellow tulle gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Megan Thee Stallion Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion wore an embellished pale pink gown from Coach with an asymmetrical hemline that she said was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Tracee Ellis Ross John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross chose a bright blue satin coat dress from Balenciaga Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Addison Rae Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae chose a bright red vintage gown from Tom for for Gucci for the Met Gala.

Karlie Kloss Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Karlie Kloss chose a bright red gown from Carolina Herrera for the Met Gala, making a bold statement with oversized ruffled shoulders and a high-low silhouette.

Zoey Deutch Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoey Deutch went for a barely-there beaded gown in pale lavender that gave off some major 1920s-gone-modern vibes.

Megan Rapinoe Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Rapinoe went literal with the theme, dressing like the star-spangled banner in a bright red suit with a blue shirt complete with white stars.