At Monday night’s Democratic National Convention, keynote speaker Michelle Obama didn’t mince words about the need for all Americans to vote, come November. Whether by absentee or in-person, it has never been more crucial for everyone to cast their vote on Election Day. While her words were certainly urging enough, her wardrobe subtly did the same. Around Obama’s neck was a gold necklace that read, “vote.”

The necklace was a creation by Black-owned brand ByChari and it retails for $295. Sold in white, yellow, or rose gold, you can choose to sport Obama’s “vote” style or create another style using a different empowering word entirely. On her ears were a pair of hoop earrings by the same designer — and the former First Lady wore a brown top by Nanushka.

In a press release, the designer stated, “I had created a vote necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again. As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama's Stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!”

Alongside Obama's inspiring sartorial statement, she had some powerful words to share about the current administration. “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consultation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," she said. "[Trump] has had more than enough time…He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

Ahead, find similar vote necklaces, as well as a few hoops as well, to not only channel Obama’s DNC look, but also show your support for her message for election day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Michelle Obama's exact necklace is designed by a Black-owned brand, and features small, large or diamond letters and comes in 14K yellow, rose, and white gold.

This dupe features 24k gold plated letters on a 16 inch chain — plus the brand offers a 3 inch extender if you want it to hang a bit longer.

The Uncommon Goods necklace features the iconic female symbol and the brand donates $5 from each purchase to the League of Women Voters.

Splurge on a 14K gold version with diamond letters by Ellie Jay.

For a playful take on the "Vote" necklace, try these colored options available in white and green.

Shop a $21 dupe of Michelle Obama's necklace on Etsy with this custom version that can read "Vote" or another phrase of choice.

Michelle Obama also chose a pair of thick, gold hoops by ByChari, the same designer behind her viral "Vote" necklace.

Get Michelle Obama's hoop earrings look with a $30 option from Ralph Lauren.

Splurge on a pair of 2" Jennifer Fisher hoops with 10K yellow plated brass.

These slim, 3" oversize hoops come in gold-, rose gold- and silver-plated styles.

Tory Burch's twisted hoops with be a timeless yet unique addition to your collection.

If you prefer a thicker, smaller version, try this option from Black-owned brand Oma The Label.