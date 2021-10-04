Beauty

The 9 Trendiest Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Featuring colorful lids and *major* glitter.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Hilary Shepherd

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Season after season, Milan Fashion Week always brings the glamour. From sparkles at Blumarine and Marni to streaks of neon liner at Versace and Giorgio Armani, Spring 2022 was no different. Here are the most glamorous hair and makeup trends from the Italian fashion capital.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Neon Eyeliner

Pat McGrath was the force behind the makeup at Versace, where “eyes were defined by theatrical paints in lime greens, plus electric and royal blue.” She used colors from her Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Odyssey eyeshadow palette (and FetishEyes Mascara for added drama).

