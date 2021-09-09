This 2000s-Inspired Cutout Trend Is All Over Fashion Week

All things considered, this is the first New York Fashion Week season in almost two years that will be held in person, like was the norm in seasons prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Although, it won’t be exactly like what you’re used to experiencing, whether in person or through a livestream. Audiences are much smaller, and most shows will require proof of vaccination and encourage audiences to mask up. Still, they’ll be happening live in real time with a crowd of editors, buyers, celebrities, and stylists in tow. And with a Fashion Week invite, you can watch it in person — not from a computer screen in your living room.

Indeed, with New York Fashion Week standing as one of the last major events before the world shut down in March 2020, there have been two consecutive seasons — September 2020 and March 2021 — that have remained largely virtual. Sure, there was the odd outside showing or masked presentation, but it was nothing like the jam-packed events that Fashion Week had been previously. Until now.

What can we expect this season? Designers are staging more outdoor shows than ever, embracing a sense of unbridled optimism that points toward a safer and more social future. In some cases, brands are taking over entire streets to stage fashion shows, awards ceremonies, and red carpets, all in one groundbreaking event. When they are showing indoors, designers are revving up the glamour, choosing venues with personal and social significance, from Gotham Hall to the Empire State Building.

Ahead, find everything you want to know about the designers who are showing at New York Fashion Week for the Spring 2022 season.

Collina Strada Spring 2022 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Collina Strada kicked off Fashion Month with a rooftop showing in Brooklyn, taking advantage of the beautiful Fall weather and allowing for a more comfortable and safe setting when it comes to large social gatherings. The collection was an optimistic looking glass into the future with bright colors, flowing skirts, and even corseted gowns to usher into a return to your social life.

Christian Siriano Spring 2022 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The setting for Christian Siriano’s Spring 2022 show was one of the past, choosing the former Greenwich Savings Bank with its high ceilings, old-world construction, and echoing chambers. His collection had a similar connection to the days of yore, inspired by old family photographs that he poured through while creating his looks over the past few months. Throughout, there were references to a number of decades. Be it sheer corseted lace gowns with a Grace Kelly air, bold ‘80s power suiting in tones of bright orange, or 2000s-inspired cut-outs framing the bodice and skirt of a fitted dress, his family history was there in head-turning fashion.

Harlem’s Fashion Row Spring 2022 Courtesy of HFR Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) kicked off New York Fashion Week with its 14th annual fashion show and style awards, this year with a “Renaissance Forever” theme. The organization, founded to foster Black talent in the industry, shared that the show aimed to “celebrating the grit and vibrancy of the Harlem community from some of the most inspiring emerging Black designers.” A crowd that included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour gathered on 137th street to honor luminaries like stylist and creative director Freddie Leiba, designer Christopher John Rogers, and stylist Zerina Akers. Following the show, HFR unveiled a visual installation on 125th street. Stitch Fix’s window featured its Elevate collection, which launches Sept. 27 and features the work of designers like Jamela Acheampong of Kahmune. And Banana Republic’s window showcased its new sustainable collaboration with industry-favorite Harbison, launching in October.

Ulla Johnson Spring 2022 Courtesy of Ulla Johnson Ulla Johnson took the theme of new beginnings to an unprecedented height this Fashion Week, showing at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden on Wednesday morning, nearby which the designer herself lives and found respite in during the last 18 months of overall solitude. “I wanted to tell a story about pauses,” she shared with Vogue, crafting her ruffle and lace-filled collection in a soothing palette of deep navy, soft oatmeal, and fresh Kelly green.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Spring 2022 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s shows are always chock full of minimal separates that boast clean lines and a mix-and-match quality, though they still pack a hard punch with bright tones, asymmetric silhouettes, and unexpected details. This season, there was no straying from her signature aesthetic, with an army of looks that included 2000s-inspired low-slung hips and matching belts, sheer cardigans, embellished slinky slip dresses, and more.