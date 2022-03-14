Millie Bobby Brown wasn’t born until 2004, but she served up her fiercest ‘90s at the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards Sunday night. Making her first red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi), Brown wore a vampy, custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere gown that gave off total goth princess vibes.

Though the peplum dress fell in line with much of the gothic, lingerie-inspired looks that walked the designer’s Spring 2022 runway, this velvet-and-lace ensemble was uniquely Brown — never-before-seen.

Brown’s look featured a black velvet micro-mini dress, with a deep-V neckline, layered over velvet fringe and a trailing, Morticia Addams-esque lace train. A matching bandeau bra peaked out from underneath the micro dress’ plunging neckline, reminiscent of the tube top trend of your youth.

To accessorize, the Stranger Things actress added velvet opera-length gloves and a silver chain necklace with a gleaming dagger pendant. On her left pointer finger sat a giant cocktail ring with diamonds and a pear-shaped center stone.

Photos captured the back of Brown’s dress, revealing a coordinating cape, crafted from the same spindly, black lace as her skirt and bralette.

It was the 18-year-old’s first-ever BAFTAs and she 100% knocked it out of the park.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images