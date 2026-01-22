For normies, debuting a new ’do typically happens on socials. If you’ve ever used the caption, “New hair, who dis?” you’re not alone — even A-listers are guilty of that one. Millie Bobby Brown, however, doesn’t move like everyone else.

Fresh off the Stranger Things finale, the actor commemorated the new era in her life by chopping her hair into a chic bob. To give the stunning look its due, she hard-launched it on the red carpet in one of the sparkliest dresses ever.

Millie’s Glitzy Cowl Gown

Over the weekend, Brown flew to Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, to attend the 2026 Joy Awards, which recognizes the best personalities and projects in entertainment. Naturally, the guest list was stacked, with the biggest names in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Lebanon, as well as some imports from across the Atlantic, including Katy Perry, who kicked off the night with a rendition of “Dark Horse.”

Brown knew exactly what to bust out for a night of glamour. She wore a sleeveless body-hugging gown with a drapey cowl neckline. Its most striking feature, however, was that it was crafted in mesh made entirely out of rhinestones. As if that bling wasn’t enough, it also featured a smattering of white floral appliqués from her waist to her knees.

Courtesy of Chopard

Piling on the frosting, the Enola Holmes star accessorized with diamond-clad rings and bejeweled Chopard earrings. The massive ear accents popped against her layered brunette bob, styled messily. As for her beauty look, the Florence by Mills entrepreneur kept it simple with a bold red lip on an otherwise low-key makeup base.

Courtesy of Chopard

A Feathery Masterpiece

Later that night, Brown was presented with the Personality of the Year Award. To receive the accolade and give a speech, she changed into a second look, which was even more dramatic than the first.

Decked out in white, her flowy gown featured a similar cowl neckline with a contrasting cinched waist. Like her first dress, this one had sparkle, courtesy of the lattice-like pattern of rose gold rhinestones around her torso. White plumes were tacked onto the gown’s long, billowy sleeves and skirt.

Courtesy of Chopard

She knows glamour.