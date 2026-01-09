After wrapping Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is expanding her fashion empire with a new junior line for Walmart. Everyone, meet Mills by Millie Bobby Brown.

The actor already has a fairly diversified portfolio under the Florence by Mills umbrella, which she launched in 2019 when she was just 15 years old. Apart from the main fashion and beauty categories, Florence also has a ready-to-drink iced coffee collection and a new luggage collaboration with Delsey Paris.

As of Thursday, Jan. 8, she’s proving her business acumen by introducing a separate line to the mix in partnership with the retail giant. To make a buzzy splash, she starred in the first campaign in a saccharine strawberries-and-cream cropped look, because who better to promote Mills than Brown herself?

Millie’s Cropped ’Fit

According to her Instagram announcement, Mills is a “love letter to my younger self and to every girl in their self-discovery era,” with the collection aimed at young women. She added, “It’s fun, playful, and best of all, accessible to everyone. My # 1 piece of advice: be bold, experiment, and don’t take it too seriously.”

In the accompanying photo, she wore a pastel pink ensemble while holding a billowing, rosy stretch of fabric. Both pink tones popped vividly against the blue sky.

She wore a simple ribbed white tank top with a subtle V-neck plunge and a midriff-baring crop. The Enola Holmes star paired the humble wardrobe staple with something a tad more coquettecore-inspired: a baby pink cropped cardigan with two strap closures tied into ribbons. She layered two dainty necklaces to complete the delicate look.

Both the tank top and cardigan are available to shop for $15 and $23, respectively.

Over On The OG Brand...

That same day, her OG ready-to-wear label’s Instagram account shared a photo of her in a similar look. For this ensemble, she also wore a cropped ribbed tank top ($25), which she topped off with a jacket. Instead of a beribboned pink option, however, she wore a zip-up sweater in lavender. She styled this combo with matching stretchy textured sweatpants and a dainty chain necklace with her crystal-encrusted initial.

Unfortunately, the sweats set doesn’t seem to be available online. At least, not yet.