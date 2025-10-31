Who else feels like 2025 whooshed right through? The holidays are mere weeks away, and nearly everyone is working on their curated gift lists — Millie Bobby Brown included.

In case you missed it, the Stranger Things star has been doubling as an entrepreneur since she was 15, founding Florence By Mills, a beauty and fashion umbrella brand, back in 2019. And on Thursday, Oct. 30, the actor focused her entrepreneurial efforts on curating a holiday gift guide filled with cute, coquette-inspired loungewear to make it easier for buyers to shop for their loved ones. Clearly, she’s a fan of her label’s own wares since she also starred in the corresponding campaign, modeling three different sets of loungewear that were both naughty and nice.

Millie’s Bow-Clad Set

If you thought the beribboned trend had finally waned, think again. Brown just revived the bow-clad look in a matching set. In one layout, posing beside a mountain of wrapped presents, she wore a set that included a white ribbed cami, cropped to show off her midriff, and matching low-rise shorts. Both pieces from the $39.95-priced set were blanketed in dainty red bows and singlehandedly revived the coquettecore trend.

Even her accessories were beribboned. Peep her red pointed-toe mules accented with bows and her dainty necklace with a ribbon pendant.

The More, The Merrier

She changed into a second number, this time channeling Father Christmas himself. She wore a Santa-red number from head to toe, including a zip-up hoodie ($64.95) with a rhinestone-encrusted ribbon accent and matching bedazzled tapered joggers ($54.95). Like her previous ensemble, she accessorized with more bows, including two oversized satin ribbon hair clips in red, a larger version of her necklace, and a white bow ornament that she plucked from the Christmas tree behind her.

Courtesy of Florence By Mills

From Bows To Candy Canes

Another quintessential holiday emblem? Candy canes. Naturally, Brown rocked those, too. One of Brown’s pajama sets was awash in white-and-red striped canes, which popped against the crimson backdrop. The set included a scoop-neck long-sleeved top and matching flared sweatpants, both retailing for $29.95 each.

Courtesy of Florence By Mills

All items are currently in stock, so shop Brown’s style guide below.