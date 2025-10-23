There are plenty of metrics for success in Hollywood — like a performer’s number of crucially-acclaimed projects and acting awards. But there’s another (less obvious) sign of making it in the entertainment industry: inspiring Halloween costumes.

By any measure, Millie Bobby Brown is a success story. She’s received plenty of kudos and accolades for her acting skills. Plus, the actress’ Stranger Things character, Eleven, has been a go-to costume since the show premiered in 2016, and her Enola Holmes character is nearly as popular. Even if dressing like a telekinetic teenager or amateur sleuth is not your speed, Brown is still a great source of inspo. On Oct. 22, the shared her millennial-coded micro minidress — perfect for a simple Halloween costume.

Millie’s Bodycon Mini

When it comes to spooky season style, Brown has earned herself expert status. Back in 2022, the actress revealed that another A-lister consulted her for costume help. According to Brown, Blake Lively reached out for advice. "She's like, 'Hey, listen, my daughter wants to wear — basically just live in — an Enola Holmes costume,'" Brown explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Not everyone is so lucky to have Brown’s phone number when they need a little costume assistance. Luckily, the actress shared her Halloween hack on Instagram. In an Story, posted Oct. 22 , Brown modeled a LBD from her brand, Florence by Mills. “Little black dress for easy costumes,” she captioned one photo. “Black cat energy,” she added under another picture.

The simple dress featured millennial-coded bodycon silhouette, a low-cut scoop neckline, and an open back. Like Brown said, it could serve as a perfect base for any upcoming Halloween parties, whether you’re going as a witch, a black cat, or something more adventurous. After Oct. 31, it’s easy to convert into a wardrobe staple, especially when you take another cue from Brown and pair it with a matching zip-up jacket.

Millie’s Halloween Costumes

Brown might make frequent appearances on Halloween costume inspo boards, but the actress is actually not a big fan of the holiday. As she told Fallon in 2022, she prefers staying in over dressing up.

From time to time, however, Brown feels festive enough to rock a costume. In 2022, she made the most of her homebody Halloween, sharing snaps of her costume — a fuzzy cow onesie — on Instagram.

In 2021, Brown took a more traditional approach to her costume, dressing as an unnamed ‘70s-style star in an Instagram post. For the look, she wore a yellow mini dress featuring a black and pink print. Hoop earrings and a pair of yellow Versace platform pumps (worn over tube socks) helped her channel the era.

She completed the look with a Farrah Fawcett-style blowout and Twiggy-inspired eye makeup.

Fingers crossed Brown gets into the Halloween spirit this year and puts her millennial-era mini to good use.