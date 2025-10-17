Now that spooky season is officially upon us, it’s time to pick out the Halloween nail art that you’ll rock till November. While a little ghost or pumpkin decal always does the trick, there are so many more ways to get creative with your manicure.

From subtle spider webs to black cats on a cat-eye background, there’s no shortage of inspo to choose from. If you’re a true devotee of the holiday — aka someone who watches a horror movie every day of October and has their costume picked by August — then lean into the scarier side of things with haunting mani decals. Think spiders, ghosts, and vampire fangs. If you’re just in it for the vibes (and the costume parties, obvi), go for a more subtle reference, like vampy French tips.

Of course, it goes without saying that your Halloween nails should feature all the best autumnal colors, like orange, black, and red, but you can also go off script and get ghoulish designs in pinks, purples, and other pastels. When it’s All Hallows’ Eve, there are no rules.

A Halloween manicure also doesn’t have to be OTT, if you don’t want it to be. While detailed haunted house-inspired artwork or a long set of green witch’s fingers would be fun, you can lean into minimalist designs. Here, 13 spooky yet subtle Halloween nail art ideas for 2025.

1 Stormy Nights Instagram/@vivianmariewong Make a black French manicure feel even more bewitched with spiderweb-print tips, crescent moons, and stars.

2 Moonlit Tortoiseshell Instagram/@mani.bykb Proof you can make a tortoiseshell print feel on theme? Turn the autumnal design into a pumpkin accent tip, and pair it with gothic chrome details and dark glitter. It’s perfect for Halloween and beyond.

3 Chrome Spiderwebs Instagram/@heygreatnails Take your go-to chrome mani into an eerie realm by using a fine tip tool to draw on a web, then adding a few mini spiders for a festive touch.

4 So Witchy Instagram/@retro.cactus.mom Moons, webs, and spiders are both creepy and cute — especially when added to a pumpkin-orange French mani. spiders

5 Little Ghosts Instagram/@scratchmagazine Save your usual French manicure for November. This month, turn those white tips into ghosts. Get creative as you paint spooky apparitions in various shapes and forms.

6 Creepy Cat-Eye Instagram/@lovelylacquerkindoflife These moody cat-eye nails look like crushed velvet. For even more of a pop, this set also features 3D pumpkin details, which you can make with builder gel. Remember to add a little stem and cute vines for more seasonal energy.

7 Black Cat Energy Instagram/@vanityprojects An aura design painted with blood red and glittery black polish — with a black cat in the middle of accent nails — is the ultimate gothic mani.

8 Jack-O-Lantern Nails Instagram/@charlotteellennails Continue your The Life of a Showgirl era — with a Halloween twist, featuring jack-o-lantern faces on top of the album’s color scheme.

9 Subtly Spooky Instagram/@alinatulah These gooey, dripping tips are chic and wearable, yet still send a cryptic message. After painting on a creamy base, use a black polish to add the ooze.

10 Devil May Care Instagram/@nailsbylouisadominique Another frightful take on the French tip? These red devil tails. Black ghosts and bats add the perfect contrast.

11 Pumpkin Patch Instagram/@nails_by_jenna.k Get eclectic with a mismatched set covered in ghosts, mini pumpkins, candy corn, and checkerboard print.

12 Bloody Brilliant Instagram/@ashlee.bee.nails Love all things vampiric? Pair a set of fangs with a blood red crocodile print for a textured, eye-catching set. Add an apple detail if you’re a Twilight fan or a few bats if you’re more of a Dracula girl.