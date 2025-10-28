As the fifth and final season of Stranger Things approaches, Millie Bobby Brown is keeping busy. Already, she is set to take on two more Netflix projects: the upcoming rom-com, Just Picture It, and another supernatural series titled Prism. On top of her packed filming schedule, she is also a new mother to a baby girl and a dedicated owner of her makeup label, Florence by Mills.

Brown launched Florence by Mills back in 2019, and in the six years since, she’s expanded from beauty products to a clothing brand — plus, she even has her own line of coffee. Of course, like any savvy celebrity business owner, Brown is quick to promote her passion project’s newest drops on her own socials. On Oct. 26, she shared the brand’s latest drop on Instagram, wearing a plunging white top in the post.

Millie’s Plunging White Tank

Florence by Mills’ new lip oil tint officially dropped on Oct. 26, and Brown celebrated the new $16 Stay Plush lippie in an Instagram Reel. In the post, she wrote that the new product is “hydrating like a serum, shiny like a gloss, and leaves a hint of tint that actually lasts.”

While she showed off her latest launch, Brown chose a basic outfit with some elevated details. The actress’ white top featured a low scooped neckline and ruching throughout the bodice. She paired her top with a dependable closet staple: a pair of high-waisted black jeans.

Millie’s Hack For Elevating Basics

Elevated basics are Brown’s forte. Her Florence by Mills clothing line is stocked full of cute and comfy clothes that are brought to the next level with subtle twists — like a millennial-coded LBD with a completely open back.

To keep things interesting, Brown also likes to dress up her go-to basics with unexpected accessories. In an Oct. 15 Instagram ad for Crocs, she paired her signature lounge sets with a fuzzy over-the-knee version of the controversial shoe. In the carousel post, Brown paired the cheetah print Crocs (complete with silver chains) with two different ‘fits: a baby blue sweat set and black knit co-ords.

Brown always knows how to level up her look.