We hate to be the ones to tell you this, but mini skirts are back. Like low-rise jeans before them, low-slung minis are the latest early-aughts trend that ought to be on your radar. After appearing on runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for Fall/Winter 2022, they’ve officially hit the streets. And it’s time for you to revisit them, too.

Though mini skirts began as a ’60s mod trend, they re-surfaced in the 2000s with a vengeance — and more of a hip-slung appeal. Take Hailey Bieber, who appears in Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign in a low rise, belted, khaki version — instant 2000s flashbacks. The trend goes hand-in-hand with other early-aughts mainstays, like cowl necks, cropped silhouettes, and baguette bags, that have been gaining steam as of late.

Miu Miu’s runway did that grungy preppy girl best, with cropped button-downs and low-rider micro-minis ruling supreme. It was reminiscent of high school uniforms that have been doctored up with slits and rolls and shrunken pieces from the kid’s department. And it’s a look that you, too, can (and should) master for the coming season as well.

Take inspiration not only from Mrs. Bieber, but also from some street-style stars who will show you more ways to actually wear it other than while lying horizontally in a cropped button-down.

Belted Like Bieber

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Go bold like Hailey Bieber in Miu Miu by pairing an ultra-mini low-slung skirt with a cropped button-down like you did in the early aughts.

Super Sporty

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tennis is trending as well, which fits perfectly with the mini skirt. Opt for a preppy athleisure-inspired look with an oversize sweater and sneakers.

Bright & Beautiful

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Style color with color by throwing a brightly-toned oversized sweater atop a neon printed mini.

Mixed Prints

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Go for all the head-turning fixings by styling a brightly colored mini with a graphic tee and printed cropped jacket.

Totally ’00s

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Add a slightly edgier vibe to your early-aughts trend by adding chunky combat boots and a matching leather jacket on top.

Shop the below mini skirts to hop on the trend for yourself.

