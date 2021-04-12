In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Miranda Kerr tells Bustle about her must-have beauty tools and the newest launch from her brand Kora Organics.

Miranda Kerr has always been a proponent of self-care, but over the past year, her joy has been sharing her practices when people needed them most. “I really want to help people,” she tells me over Zoom as birds chirp in the background. She jokes about being Mary Poppins as one quickly flits inside and out.

During lockdown orders, Kerr did just that, creating Wellness Wednesdays on her Instagram account where she’d host guests like Marie Kondo and practice virtual group yoga. But Kerr’s desire to help people is also evident through her skin care brand, Kora Organics, which she launched in 2009 with the goals of spreading love and giving people the results they want to see. For Kerr, beauty is intimately connected with self-care. “Taking care of your whole self — your mind, your body, and your skin — is really important,” she says. “It’s why I like tools incorporated into my beauty routine.”

She proceeds to pull out several, like a tuning fork and rose quartz crystal that Marie Kondo recommended, from a makeup bag sitting next to her. A chime rings out as she gently taps the fork onto the surface. “It’s a sound vibration, and it’s great for rebalancing ourselves,” she says.

Although Kerr, the author of Treasure Yourself and Empower Yourself, believes in helping others achieve the best versions of their selves, she knows that beauty means something different for everyone. "Every woman or every individual is a beautiful flower," she says. "The daisy is very different to a rose, which is very different to a sunflower. They're all so beautiful in their own unique ways, but a daisy can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. But they shouldn't want to be anything else." Kerr's personalized beauty approach is one reason she's so excited for her latest offering, the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. The hydrating product features liposome technology that bursts onto the skin when it's applied, and is designed to brighten, hydrate, and restore stressed skin. "The most important thing is to provide these products and also uplift people when they're using them," she says. Curious about Kerr's other must-have beauty and wellness products? Check out her favorites below.

Her Favorite Foundation "Un" Cover-up Cream Foundation RMS Beauty $36 See On RMS Beauty “It really melts into your skin and looks like you don't have foundation on. But it's very good coverage,” Kerr says. “And the founder uses natural ingredients, so it's healthier for you.”

Her Favorite Concealer Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer IT Cosmetics $28 See On IT Cosmetics “I love this concealer. It works really well, and if you need extra coverage, it's really great. [When I’m] up multiple times in the night with my little kids, I need a bit of this.”

Her Favorite Moisturizer Turmeric Glow Moisturizer Kora Organics $58 See On Kora Organics While Kerr calls her skin combination with dryness, she says this moisturizer works for those with oily skin as well, like some of her famous friends. “Katy Perry is obsessed with it, and she has more of an oily skin type. She's been using it for the last six months now,” she says.

Her Favorite Dry Shampoo Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Klorane $29 See On Klorane “I love Klorane Dry Shampoo,” says Kerr. The gentle formula uses plant-based ingredients to eliminate oil and greasiness.

Her Favorite Blush Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush Sephora $28 See On Sephora “I have been using this Merit Blush that's called Cheeky. I just think blush pulls everything together. It makes you look so fresh.”