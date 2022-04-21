Though she truly needs no introduction, Miranda Kerr is perhaps most notably recognized as the founder of the certifiably organic, sustainable-centric, and completely vegan and cruelty-free brand KORA Organics. Powered by active ingredients native to her homeland (like the antioxidant-rich superfood, noni, which is a common thread throughout the entire range), KORA’s mission is to approach product creation with love for the body and mind, as well as Mother Earth.

Along with being a hands-on CEO and skin care mogul, she also happens to be one of the most sought after international supermodels, a wife, a boy mom of three, an author, a passionate wellness warrior, a home design aficionado, a crystal-loving yogi ... and that’s only scratching the surface, as it’s her character, grace, and kindness that truly stand out the most during our chat.

With an exciting KORA Organics launch on the horizon, I had the opportunity to speak with Kerr about the newness, affirmations, and more — just as she was waking up (and fighting jet lag) in sunny Australia, and my afternoon sky began to turn shades of deep blue all the way across the world in New York.

Harnessing the power of the ocean by way of active algae, the KORA Organics Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer brings something fresh to the brand’s range. After incorporating it into my own routine for the past few weeks, I would describe it as a bouncy, hydrating, and light-as-air formula that brings some much-needed calm into my daily routine. Giving my complexion a juicy glow, while working to heal and smooth any blemishes or texture I may be struggling with, the moisturizer’s formula is completely fragrance-free — though the natural aromatherapy quality is softly floral with traces of the crystal-clear ocean, fresh alpine rose, sweet basil, and earthy geranium.

Aside from the powerful formula (that has personally created my most radiant, glowing complexion to date), Kerr goes on to explain the added benefits of incorporating this moisturizer into your routine: “Every single KORA Organics product has its own positive word on the back of the bottle, as well as its own crystal infusion process in addition to the rose quartz crystal that every single product is filtered through. With the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer, it is energized with aquamarine crystals, which really helps calm and soothe your spirit — so it’s nourishing your mind, your body, and your skin. The affirmation on the back of this product is peace, and is part of that ritual for creating that calming and soothing experience — along with the aquamarine stone, and the actual physical affects of the formula.”

During my college years, when I was in such a state of discovering who I was (and who I wanted to be), I stumbled upon Miranda’s book entitled Treasure Yourself. As an avid journaler, I had always written positive quotes and poems for myself, but Kerr introduced me to the power of using your voice and speaking affirming words into the universe as an act of self-love and care.

In honor of my younger self who needed her words at that time, I asked Kerr about some of her favorite affirmations that bring her peace. “For me, words are so powerful, and I have quite a big toolbox of affirmations,” she tells me. One that she repeats frequently: I am a being of light that is capable of infinite possibilities.

“Even forgiveness affirmations can create a lot of peace in your life — we are all human, and we might think something that is not a high vibration towards ourselves or others, and having that little ritual and peace-making is so important,” Kerr says. “I’ll do forgiveness prayers while I’m brushing my teeth, or putting on my skincare to cleanse my skin and my spirit at the same time. I’ll say something like: I forgive myself, and I forgive anyone that has upset me intentionally or unintentionally.”

Expressing the importance of finding some time to pamper herself and be still each and every day, Kerr shares just how much she prioritizes routine — in more areas in her life than one.

“I’m pretty strict about my children’s routine. My grandmother had four children and many many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she taught me from a young age that routine is the most important thing for them, so that really stuck with me. You can find consistency and moments for yourself around that routine, so when my children go to bed after reading three books together, I often dim the lights, put the lamps on, and light a non-toxic candle. If my husband is finishing work or perhaps at the gym, I’ll then take a bath maybe once a week, or do my skin care routine — and thats when I really lean into those products that are very soothing, and I feel as if they are giving back to me.”

After agreeing that we both love those nights when we get to turn in for bed early, she shares the exact skin care routine she has created for peace and pampering once the moon replaces the sun’s light.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

