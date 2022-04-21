Meghan Markle’s Favourite Sunglasses Have Been Given A ’90s Makeover By Missoma

When it comes to fashion-forward eyewear, Meghan Markle is always a step ahead of the curve. Her go-to sunglasses? Le Specs’ Air Heart design is the royal’s favourite. Unsurprisingly, they’ve been in high demand since the Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing them.

The Aussie brand was founded in the late seventies and rose to icon status globally for its accessible product lines. All reminiscent of the legendary sunglasses of the seventies and eighties, from pilot shapes to thick ovals. Now, Le Specs has been given a ‘90s makeover courtesy of Missoma.

What To Expect From The Missoma x Le Specs Collab

Together, the Missoma x Le Specs crossover launch goes bold with playful seventies and nineties inspired sunglasses, per Marie Claire.

The collaboration range will feature some of Le Specs’ most popular sunglasses, but reimagined with Missoma’s signature gold detailing, gems, and stones. Reportedly, the collaboration idea was sparked by fans of both brands. The brands noticed their consumers were often pairing Missoma jewellery with Le Specs sunglasses, per Marie Claire.

Black, khaki or pink tints and frames are available across each style. Along with burgundy, brown, and tortoise shell frames, too. The Scorpius Ridge cat eyes, oversized Phoenix Ridge square sunglasses, and Orion Ridge rectangle sunglasses feature triple ridge gold detailing.

The Serpents Link and Lyra Sphere cat eyes feature gold temples or spheres, together with pearl or marbled emerald stones. While the Aquarius Sphere oversized square sunglasses feature the same detailing, but with matching metal frames. The round Circinus Claws feature gold claws, and the Hydrus Link ovals feature nineties inspired gold clasps and temples.

Missoma

Missoma

Where Can You Buy The Missoma X Le Specs Collab In The UK?

It's available to shop online from both Missoma's and Le Specs' UK websites, with 10% off first purchases for new subscribers. Prices range from £108 to £125 when shopping with Le Specs, and from £110 to £130 when shopping with Missoma.