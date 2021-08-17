Celebrity Style

10 ‘90s Trends Meghan Markle Wears Like A Total Pro

From crop tops to slip skirts.

Meghan Markle's '90s outfits run the gamut from spaghetti straps to slip skirts, but one thing they ...
By Avery Matera

Born in 1981, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about the fashion trends of the ‘90s. While it’s rare that you’ll see the actress go full-on grunge, she does love to embrace the more elegant trends of the decade, gravitating between styles like slip skirts and velvet-paneled dresses with ease.

Yes she hasn’t exactly dabbled in the oversized flannel shirt or the overalls trends, but she’s well-acquainted with boudoir looks, skimpy spaghetti straps, chic mini bags, and more. She’ll even go casual when the event calls for it, choosing that beloved ‘90s outerwear staple: the puffer coat.

As for colors and patterns, Markle loves to experiment with bolder looks — like animal print — though going for a subtle take on the trend by opting for a leopard accessory only. Her color palette is also chic and sophisticated, as she’ll opt for a muted ‘90s-favorite hue like blush pink for a soft daytime look.

As such, she is right on trend with the current fashion lexicon, which sees ‘90s trends enjoying a resurgence like never before.

Ahead, find 10 ‘90s trends that Meghan Markle wears like a pro. Who knows — you might want to incorporate a few in your wardrobe for your next date night?

1

Slip Skirts

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The ‘90s was all about slip dresses and skirts. Markle proves that you can wear the boudoir-inspired trend without looking like you rolled out of bed.

While visiting Canada House in 2020, she went for an understated brown slip skirt paired with a matching turtleneck and velvet pumps, topping the entire look with a classic camel coat.

2

Crop Tops

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Showing your midriff is no longer passé and Markle shows that pairing a crop top with a high-waisted pencil skirt is creates a super chic, streamlined silhouette.

3

Animal Print

Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images

Animal print in every shape and form was all the rage in the ‘90s, but a subtle take on the trend is the way to go today. Markle pairs her pointed-toe leopard flats with a classic, preppy short sleeve shirt dress.

4

Spaghetti Straps

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

On a Royal visit to Morocco in 2019, among her many flowing dress looks, Markle chose a knife-pleated dress from Loyd/Ford with a straight neckline and thin spaghetti straps. To keep it more conservative for this particular event, she topped the dress with her go-to layer: a tailored blazer in white.

5

Mini Bags

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Not much has changed since the ‘90s when it comes to the handbag essentials: a lip gloss, keys, and — now — a cellphone. The trend still lives on and Markle makes it work with a brown mini paired with a green sheath, camel coat, and chic pointy pumps.

6

Blush Pink

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Baby” tones were all over the place in the ‘90s, and Markle takes the blush pink hues into the 21st century with ease. By opting for a tailored off-the-shoulder silhouette and hat, she makes sure that the color looks just as sophisticated as she is.

7

Sheer

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a sexy date night look, consider the sheer trend that hails from the ‘90s. Instead of allover sheer, consider cutouts, panels, and sheer necklines to add a flirty touch to your favorite dresses and tops.

8

Strappy Sandals

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The more straps the better...at least when it comes to your ‘90s sandals. Markle pairs her flat kicks with a flowing sundress for the perfect easeful yet chic warm-weather look.

9

Velvet

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Few materials are more luxe than velvet, which was a ‘90s mainstay. Markle sprinkles the fabric into her after-hours looks with panels that take her dress to the next level.

10

Puffer Coats

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s nothing like a roomy puffer to make you feel all warm and cozy, come colder months. Markle slips into one that hits her just below her hips, giving off that beloved ‘90s casual cool vibe.