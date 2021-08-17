Born in 1981, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about the fashion trends of the ‘90s. While it’s rare that you’ll see the actress go full-on grunge, she does love to embrace the more elegant trends of the decade, gravitating between styles like slip skirts and velvet-paneled dresses with ease.

Yes she hasn’t exactly dabbled in the oversized flannel shirt or the overalls trends, but she’s well-acquainted with boudoir looks, skimpy spaghetti straps, chic mini bags, and more. She’ll even go casual when the event calls for it, choosing that beloved ‘90s outerwear staple: the puffer coat.

As for colors and patterns, Markle loves to experiment with bolder looks — like animal print — though going for a subtle take on the trend by opting for a leopard accessory only. Her color palette is also chic and sophisticated, as she’ll opt for a muted ‘90s-favorite hue like blush pink for a soft daytime look.

As such, she is right on trend with the current fashion lexicon, which sees ‘90s trends enjoying a resurgence like never before.

Ahead, find 10 ‘90s trends that Meghan Markle wears like a pro. Who knows — you might want to incorporate a few in your wardrobe for your next date night?

1 Slip Skirts Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The ‘90s was all about slip dresses and skirts. Markle proves that you can wear the boudoir-inspired trend without looking like you rolled out of bed. While visiting Canada House in 2020, she went for an understated brown slip skirt paired with a matching turtleneck and velvet pumps, topping the entire look with a classic camel coat.

2 Crop Tops George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Showing your midriff is no longer passé and Markle shows that pairing a crop top with a high-waisted pencil skirt is creates a super chic, streamlined silhouette.

3 Animal Print Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images Animal print in every shape and form was all the rage in the ‘90s, but a subtle take on the trend is the way to go today. Markle pairs her pointed-toe leopard flats with a classic, preppy short sleeve shirt dress.

4 Spaghetti Straps Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images On a Royal visit to Morocco in 2019, among her many flowing dress looks, Markle chose a knife-pleated dress from Loyd/Ford with a straight neckline and thin spaghetti straps. To keep it more conservative for this particular event, she topped the dress with her go-to layer: a tailored blazer in white.

5 Mini Bags Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Not much has changed since the ‘90s when it comes to the handbag essentials: a lip gloss, keys, and — now — a cellphone. The trend still lives on and Markle makes it work with a brown mini paired with a green sheath, camel coat, and chic pointy pumps.

6 Blush Pink Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Baby” tones were all over the place in the ‘90s, and Markle takes the blush pink hues into the 21st century with ease. By opting for a tailored off-the-shoulder silhouette and hat, she makes sure that the color looks just as sophisticated as she is.

7 Sheer Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a sexy date night look, consider the sheer trend that hails from the ‘90s. Instead of allover sheer, consider cutouts, panels, and sheer necklines to add a flirty touch to your favorite dresses and tops.

8 Strappy Sandals Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The more straps the better...at least when it comes to your ‘90s sandals. Markle pairs her flat kicks with a flowing sundress for the perfect easeful yet chic warm-weather look.

9 Velvet Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Few materials are more luxe than velvet, which was a ‘90s mainstay. Markle sprinkles the fabric into her after-hours looks with panels that take her dress to the next level.