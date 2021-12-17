Molly-Mae Hague fans, rejoice, because the former Love Island-er has just partnered with Boots to launch her award-winning Beauty Works line on their website. You can now find Hague’s four haircare products – two curl kits, a waver kit, and a straightening kit – on Boots.com with prices ranging from £90-99.

And it looks like the haircare world has been busy in the run up to Christmas, as this week also saw the launch of two new hydration sets at DIZZIAK and a rice water protein treatment at Brigeo that promises to strengthen hair after just one use.

Elsewhere, we’ve been treated to a brand new, antioxidant-rich jelly cleanser from Biossance and a body oil from Alexandra Kay that harnesses the power of cannabinoid to calm and soothe skin.

On Dec. 14, new Swedish beauty brand SANN launched with an exciting new lipcare product. Its founder Yuliya Tertilova-Kristell wants SANN to become synonymous with simple, pared-back beauty that keeps its social impact in mind. Keep reading to find out more about SANN’s partnership with CAMFED (the Campaign for Female Education).

To round things off, Sassy Wax have just brought out a kooky new collection that includes one scent reminiscent of your favourite festive chocolate treat...

