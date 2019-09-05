Spending eight weeks together at the beginning of a relationship can be a tad unconventional, but it's certainly stuck for Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy. The pair have been pretty inseparable since leaving the villa, so you may be wondering whether Molly-Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury live together. Luckily for fans of the couple, they've been pretty open about their relationship post-Love Island, including their living situation.

Speaking to host Caroline Flack during Love Island: The Reunion, Hague mentioned how difficult it had been for her and Fury to go their separate ways after spending so much time together. "It was horrible spending time apart. It was so weird giving each other our numbers — but when we weren't together it made us appreciate each other even more," Hague told Flack. "It's going to make us stronger and it's going from strength-to-strength. We wouldn't change a thing. I actually think I have found the one, I really do."

Well, a month has passed since the Reunion Show, and it looks like the couple are onto the next stage of their relationship. Hague recently told the Mirror that she and Fury do indeed have plans to move in with one another, and have technically done so in the flat she bought before jetting off to the villa. "We have been speaking out [moving in together] and when we do move it'll be in Manchester, but I don't want to give too much away just yet," the islander said.

"Tommy has basically moved into my flat as it is, so the next step is getting somewhere a bit bigger and better where we can grow together."

During promotion for his boohooMAN range this Monday (Sep. 2), Fury seemed to confirm that they had bought that "bigger and better" apartment together. "We're both really happy. We've bought an apartment in Manchester and we're going to move in together," he told The Sun.

The boxer also spoke about their relationship to Digital Spy. "It's going really good, you know. The biggest thing about moving in a relationship, you have to have trust and to be honest with each other, and since day one, me and Molly have been real and really honest with each other," Fury told Digital Spy. "I think that's why we work really well inside the villa and outside the villa."

"Inside the villa, off-camera, we've never had an argument. We've never had an argument, we've never said a cross word. So everything has just fallen into place at the right time. Me and Molly have always been really real together."

As Digital Spy mentions, you'll probably get to see more of Fury and Hague's relationship later this year as he and his fam have a reality show coming to ITV — Meet the Furys. "We're here, and if you like us, you like us, if you don't, you don't and we don't care and that's the beauty of us, that is very rare to find in people," Fury said. "We stay true to ourselves." He added:

I think that's why my family are so interesting to people, and why they've made a TV show about us. We have that appeal... We're not bothered by what a lot of people think because we're so real."