Taking its cues from French girl style, the most comfortable lingerie is je ne sais quoi at its easiest, combining soft fabrics with subtle details in effortless cuts. You’re just as likely to wear it for your own pleasure as you are for company (if they’re lucky).

A major tenet of French style is restraint. After all, it’s the culture that gave rise to Coco Chanel who famously advised removing one accessory before leaving the house. The ultra-comfortable choices here abide by a similar principle, whether that’s pairing luxe fabrics with simple cuts like a pure silk triangle bralette, a simple satin cami and shorts, or a lace-trimmed robe with pockets you can wear every day with elegance. For turning up the heat there are floaty babydolls with diaphanous skirts that you’ll find soft enough to sleep in. There’s also le bombshell splurge in the form of a bodysuit with custom lace — worth the splurge because the bodysuit has become such a versatile layer in 21st-century style.

Oh, and comfort? Not forgotten. If there’s lace, you can bet it feels soft against the skin. You won’t find any underwires or boning, either, and the underwear tends to have a breathable cotton gusset that won’t ride up. Everything here is easy to slip on (and off) but has the kind of feel-good softness and stretch that makes you want to linger in them all day.

Whether your inner French girl is a Rive Gauche bohemian or glossy Rive Droite, this selection of sexy, comfy lingerie will transport you to a dreamy arrondissement.

1 A Silk Bralette That’s Minimalist Luxe SilRiver Silk Satin Triangle Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Silk lingerie at a bargain price, oh yes. This triangle bralette is made from a double layer of high-quality 19-momme silk blended with spandex for a second-skin feel. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a delicate single row of hook and eyes let you customize for a perfect fit. "Oh my goodness I've died and gone to heaven. This bra is so comfortable," one shopper gushed. "I've never had a bra fit like this before...the support is light, but that's exactly what I was looking for." Make it a set with the matching sheer silk panties for luxe comfort head to toe. Available colors: 6

2 This Soft Lace Bra & High-Waisted Panties Set Avidlove High Waist Bra And Panty Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This comfortable lingerie set packages retro glamour in scalloped lace. The plunge bralette is gently supportive with a wide elastic band and adjustable double spaghetti straps that fasten with a single hook-and-eye closure for a well-made fit and delicate look. The high-waisted briefs come up well above the navel with contoured seams and peekaboo lace-up detail in the back. In a cotton blend, the lace is surprisingly soft and breathable. "The material is very comfortable. I can wear this all day under my work clothes, or all night in bed," one shopper remarked. Available colors: 11

3 This Lace And Mesh Babydoll With A Cheeky Thong Avidlove Sheer Lace Babydoll Lingerie Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes you want to pull out all the stops. This babydoll lingerie set comes with a wide lace bodice over a semi-sheer mesh skirt finished in a satin hem. Turn it around, and you’ll find an adjustable spaghetti strap racerback and fluttery open hem — paired with a cheeky thong panty that’s less extreme than the typical G-string. Hundreds of shoppers described this set as shockingly comfortable, raving over the softness of the fabric (and how fierce they felt). "It is super comfortable and I wear the panties all the time," one reviewer confessed. With over 13,000 ratings, there's a good chance you'll want to sleep in it, too. Available colors: 20

4 A Sleek Satin Cami And Shorts Set Evanhome Satin Cami Short Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pajama set looks expensive in an effortlessly elegant way, like you just happen to sleep in satin all the time and it's no big deal. The cami features adjustable spaghetti straps and elastic on the back for a just-right fit with a row of delicate buttons down the bust, while the tap shorts have a stretchy elastic waist and notched hem. Both are cut to flow, so you have plenty of room to lounge in style. "This is the cutest sleep set! I was looking for something comfortable but a little sexy. This was perfect, the satin and cut gives that appeal that a cotton T-shirt and shorts doesn't but I am still ok walking around the house in the morning with the blinds open," a reviewer confirmed. Available colors: 10

5 A Buttery-Soft Nightgown Trimmed In Modern Lace Iris & Lilly Women's Modal Negligee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Less expected than a spaghetti strap confection yet just as sweet: this pretty nightgown hits above the knee so you’ll feel comfortable moving through your morning. The wide lace straps follow soft tailored cups for a fresh spin on the chemise, all cut from ultra-soft and drapey modal that's even softer than cotton and wears like a dream. "The pajamas are so soft I would live in them," one shopper swore. "Overall very elegant and again so soft." A few shoppers noted there was no way to adjust the straps, but that didn't stop one fan from recommending that you buy two. Available colors: 4

6 These Lacey Thongs That Are Actually Comfortable Jo & Bette Cotton Lace Trim Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon In breathable cotton with lace trim, these thongs are pretty yet comfortable enough to wear every day. And, in a pack of six, you almost have enough for a full week. The wide lace band is soft and won’t dig into hips, with a design that it doesn’t roll or bunch under clothes. Fans noted that these were on par with brands like Victoria's Secret and Hanky Panky and appreciated that their pretty build came in natural materials with a cotton crotch gusset. "These thongs have become the only underwear I wear now, and I wasn’t always partial to thongs," one convert praised, calling them "soooo comfy." Available colors: 4

7 This Luxe Bodysuit With Custom Lace Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit Amazon $75 See On Amazon This one-of-a-kind bodysuit from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection is definitely an indulgence, but what could be more French than splurging on lingerie? It's made from custom lace in an abstract petal motif you can't find anywhere else with meticulous attention to detail: the pattern matches up at every seam — a sure sign of quality construction. Shiny rose gold hardware holds it all together, from a delicate O-ring between the cups to the fully adjustable multi-strap back. A pure cotton lining in the crotch makes for a comfortable attention-getter you'll feel amazing in all day or all night. Available colors: 4

8 A Plunging Lace Bralette With More Than 13,000 Ratings Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon This lace bralette has gained a cult following for being well made, incredibly cute, and superbly comfortable — at a reasonable price, to boot. It features a wide band and straps with a plunge neckline front and back, but inside you’ll notice delicate elastic running along the neckline to keep it in place and guard against wardrobe malfunctions. There are soft removable cups so you choose whether you want a bit of padding or to keep your natural shape — and they’re cut so they actually look good inside the bra, too. It's surprisingly supportive for a bra without underwires, as several reviewers were pleased to note. With over 13,000 ratings and counting, it's a certified Amazon gem. "OH. MY. GAH," one fan summarized. "I LOVE IT! Comfortable, pretty, delicate, and practical. What more can you ask for?" Available colors: 9

9 These High-End Cotton Briefs That Are Low-Key Sexy Natori Bliss Cotton French Cut Bikini Briefs Amazon $20 See On Amazon There's nothing like having pretty underwear for every day, especially in a natural fabric. The waist-hugging fit and high-cut leg with soft lace trim makes these Natori cotton briefs a definite step up from granny panties. They’re woven from fine Pima cotton and spandex with a pure cotton gusset, in a full-coverage French cut that’s elegantly comfortable. They might seem like a bit of a splurge, but you're investing in the highest-quality cotton on the market for incomparable softness and durability from a department store brand with design to match. And if white is too plain for you, they come in an impressive 50 shades. "Several pairs, several colors all great," one shopper praised, adding, "these panties are so-o-o comfortable! They look nice as well." If you’re totally in love, pick up this three-pack for a decent savings. Available colors: 50

10 A Satin Robe You Can Throw On Over Anything URRU Satin Bathrobe Amazon $21 See On Amazon This silky robe is pretty and practical. There’s an interior tie to keep it securely fastened underneath the detachable waist belt, and its shorter sleeves aren’t wildly flowy so they won’t get in the way when you’re brewing coffee. The high-shine polyester satin is trimmed with lace top and bottom for a luxe look without going over the top: nice enough for special occasions but comfortable to wear every day — and it has pockets. "The material is silky and soft, it cuts at a good length, it’s sexy, the lace is well-done, and most of all I can lounge around the house in it," one shopper raved. "SO comfy, and I will likely be back to buy a third and even fourth color. Highly recommend." Available colors: 20

