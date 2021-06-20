Your comfort should be a non-negotiable, no matter what you’re doing. Take the most comfortable sports bras, for example. Yes, they should be an absolute joy to wear in terms of stretch and softness — but depending on where and when you choose to wear them, they may also need to be supportive, breathable, sweat-wicking, adjustable, and stylish. In order to find the ideal option for you, the best course of action is to identify your top priorities and the kind of exercises you’ll be doing.

What To Look For In A Comfy Sports Bra

Some of the bras listed below have underwire, contoured padding, and/or compression fabric, so they’re suitable for medium- and high-impact workouts. Then there are the ones that offer adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures, so you can customize the fit accordingly. If you’re looking for breathability, look for absorbent, quick-drying fabric or mesh panels. Finally, there are strappy designs, keyholes, various lengths, and eye-catching colors and patterns, so you’ll love the way they look. (If the featured shade isn’t your favorite, be sure to click through to the Amazon page; most of these come in a multitude of color options.)

Despite all of these convenient features, however, these all qualify as sports bras — and according to feedback from past buyers, they’re some of the cutest and most comfortable sports bras on the internet. It’s no wonder reviewers never want to take them off.

Shop The Most Comfortable Sports Bras

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for comfortable sports bras.

1 A Best-Selling Sports Bra With 50,000+ Reviews FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon The FITTIN racerback sports bra is a number-one best-seller with over 40,000 reviews, and buyers have called it the “most comfortable sports bra” they’ve “ever owned.” Despite its wireless design and soft, ultra-stretch fabric, it’s actually supportive enough for light-to-medium-impact workouts. It also has removable pads for additional coverage and ventilation for heat and moisture management. Pick it up in several individual colors, or opt for a variety pack. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus One reviewer wrote: “Nice, thick, comfortable. I usually wear a regular bra under my sports bras but this isn't necessary with these as it provides good lift and support.”

2 The Best Budget Low-Impact Sports Bras Fruit Of The Loom Spaghetti Strap Pullover Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Also available on Fruit of the Loom, $15 These Fruit of the Loom pullover bras cost just a few bucks each, but they’re still amazingly comfortable. They’re my go-to at-home bras because they’re simple, comfortable, tag-free, stretchy, and offer just enough support while I go about my day. These ones have center-ruching, dual straps that meet in a racerback, and one included set of pads — but there are a few different designs to choose from, not to mention tons of patterns, logos, and colors. Available sizes: 32 — 44 One reviewer wrote: “Holy Grail of comfortable everyday bras. Fruit of the Loom, please don't ever stop manufacturing these. They are simple, comfortable, attractive, and they do a great job of containing the *gals* via gentle compression. While I wouldn't go jogging in this bra, it is my go-to for everyday wear, including at work.”

3 The Most Supportive High-Impact Sports Bra Wacoal Underwire Sport Bra Amazon $68 See On Amazon Also available on Wacoal, $72 If you have large breasts, you likely experience bounce during high-impact activities. The Wacoal underwire sports bra has been the choice of countless reviewers. Its comfortable, exterior wire combines with molded cups and inner slings (in G and H cups) to seriously reduce movement, even if you’re running or jumping. It also has thick, nonslip straps for comfort and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry. Unlike some other options, this one’s sized like a standard bra to help you find the best fit. Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD One reviewer wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised at the immediate comfort I felt with this bra. I'm a large-busted woman (36G), and it's hard to find the support I need without the bra crushing my girls down. [... This bra offered comfortable] support that made me not want to take the bra off. Very happy!”

4 A Silky & Comfortable Low-Impact Bra Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Also available on Hanes, $17 The Just My Size Pure Comfort bra lives up to its name. Instead of wires or bulky padding, it uses a silky, seamless material with four-way stretch and knit-in support — and it’s moisture-wicking to keep you cool. In terms of style, there’s a V-shaped neckline in the front and a slip-resistant U-shaped back, plus it comes in several solid colors as well as a few patterns. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large One reviewer wrote: “After reading reviews I almost didn’t buy this, but I’m happy I did. It’s the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn! No it’s not the best support but it’s great for around home or with a T-shirt and I’m not embarrassed if somebody comes over.”

5 A Cute Longline Sports Bra In Fun Patterns light & leaf Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $40 As the ‘90s makes its comeback, tie-dye is one of the most in-demand patterns for all types of clothes and accessories — but especially workout clothing. Luckily, this light & leaf sports bra comes in three shades of tie-dye (not to mention a few other solid colors), and it’s extremely comfortable, too. Reviewers love its racerback mesh-panel design, longer length, buttery-soft compression fabric, and removable pads. Plus, it offers reviewers plenty of support, even during high-impact workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I needed a bra with good back support but not overly too tight because I have quite some knots on my shoulders, this bra does the job very well. Material is soft and smooth, cutting is good so it’s very comfortable. It’s one of my favorite bras!”

6 A Stylish Sports Bra With Enough Support For Running Under Armour Mid Keyhole Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Also available on Under Armour, $28 Runners are often looking for streamlined bras, but ones that offer ample compression and support. This Under Armour sports bra is a favorite among runners for a reason: Its polyester-elastane fabric delivers strategic support without the added bulk. Still, its racerback straps and stretch allow for a wide range of motion, and while it’s tight-fitting for security, it’s still “very comfortable” and “wicks moisture really well.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large One reviewer wrote: “Not your run of the mill sports bra! This one has great support and coverage with the Under Armor signature style we've all come to know and love. Fits true to size, a medium is a comfortable fit my larger cup size.”

7 The Best Tank Top Sports Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The Lemedy sports bra tank top is a best-seller on Amazon, and that’s largely due to its versatility: It can be worn alone as a camisole, underneath your workout clothes as a longline bra, or as a fashionable layering piece for style purposes. Its fabric is lightweight yet compressing, and breathable yet supportive, while its cups are removable for customization. It also comes in more than 20 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “The BEST basic tank! I have this in 3 colors (white, black, and a salmon/pink) and I’m reordering the white because I wear it so much! [...] The built in bra and pads are great so you can just throw this on with a pear of jeans, shorts or leggings for the warmer weather and go! I also wear it for working out and it keeps everything in place.”

8 A Supportive Bra With A Stylish Back RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Medium Support Yoga Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $19 Reviewers are “obsessed” with the Running Girl sports bra and call it a “must-have” if you want a high-end feel — without the price tag. (People at the gym have even asked buyers “if it was Lululemon or Gymshark.”) The fabric is thick and moisture-wicking, the padding and scoop neck offer support, and the criss-cross back and ample color options give it style. Still, it’ll cost you less than $25, and it’s also “so comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I always have a very hard time finding sports bras that fit comfortably and provide the support they need. This one hit the mark on all accounts. I wear it mostly for spin but it seems to provide support that would be good for running as well.”

9 This Supportive Wire-Free Sports Bra In A Wide Size Range Glamorise Elite Performance No-Bounce Sports Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon Also available on Kohl’s, $38 For lots of support without the wires, there’s the Glamorise Elite Performance sports bra. Instead of underwire, this one combines structured fabric, ample mesh coverage, thick adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure. It’s not the stretchiest bra out there, but according to reviewers, it’s soft, breathable, sweat-wicking, chafe-resistant, and effective. Available sizes: 34C — 50H One reviewer wrote: “I have had a hard time finding a comfortable bra to work in that supports really well without a wire and has wide straps. This one is perfect. There is a camisole piece across the front if you choose to use it at some point. Nice touch.”

10 A Wire-Free & Cooling Sports Bra Hanes Sport Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Hanes, $14 Breathable mesh panels, quick-drying fabric, and a seamless design — all of these features help to make the Hanes Sport bra one of the most cooling options on the market. It’s also wire-free and skips the bulky padding, but it still manages to offer medium-level support. Due to the racerback design and all-over stretch, this bra moves with you without budging. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I had to have a lumpectomy this week and my surgeon instructed me to [buy a] good sports bra to wear home. I need to wear one 24 hours minus showering for a week. This bra is comfortable, sturdy yet light and I am able to insert small ‘ice’ pack I was given.”

11 The Best Front-Zip Sports Bras WANAYOU Front-Zip Sports Bras (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon The front-zip design adds structure and convenience without sacrificing comfort to this medium-support bra. In addition to the zipper, these WANAYOU sports bras also feature removable pads, thick racerback straps, all-over stretch, and several multipack options in various colors. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “It is exactly what I wanted - front zip and comfortable. I don't even think about taking it off as soon as I get home.”

12 A Fan-Favorite Strappy Bra YIANNA Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Forget invisible lines and hidden straps — these YIANNA sports bras are begging to be seen. (Personally, I wear mine under camisole dresses when I don’t feel like wearing a strapless bra, and in my opinion, they actually enhance the look of the dress.) In addition to their strappy, intricate backs in two designs and several colors, they also offer sweat-wicking material, optional padding, and all-over stretch, so they’re comfy and supportive, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “This is my second bra purchased from this brand & will never purchase any other brand!! Bra is stylish yet super comfortable!!! Great coverage as I like to wear strappy tank tops while working out.”

13 A Value Pack Of Medium-Impact Bras AKAMC Cross Back Wirefree Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon For less than $30, you get three of these AKAMC sports bras, and according to reviewers, they’re “worth every penny.” Why? They cover all of your bases on a budget. The removable padding offers moderate support if you’re working out. The compression stretch fabric keeps you comfortable. Finally, the strappy, criss-cross back and various color options make for a stylish addition to your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “Great value! I love these light support sports bras. They are cute, comfortable and supportive for casual wear and low impact workouts. I can even sleep in them!”

14 This Front-Closure Bra That’s Great For Lounging Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on Fruit of the Loom, $10 With over 26,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear this Fruit of the Loom bra is making waves despite its simplicity. There are several reasons why it’s such a great bra for lounging: Its fabric is made from 95% cotton, so it’s breathable and skin-friendly (though not super moisture-wicking for sweaty workouts). It's unlined yet subtly stretchy, too. It has thick, slip-resistant straps, and finally, its hook-and-eye closures are in the front, so it’s a breeze to put on and take off. Available sizes: 34 — 48 One reviewer wrote: “This bra is the best of BOTH worlds! It has the comfort of soft cotton without wires, but offers [seven] traditional hook & eye catches in the front for ultra support.”

15 A Longline Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top TASADA V-Neck Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Supportive enough for wear as a bra, but long and stylish enough that it easily doubles as a crop top, this TASADA tank is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — especially since it comes in tons of colors. It has thick straps, a curved V-neck, a gorgeous criss-cross back, and built-in padding. Most importantly, the fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking, and lightly compressing, so it’s great for everything from working out to going out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “MY NEW GO TO TOP. This sports bra/crop top is SO comfy, it seriously feels like butter. [...] Wear it to the gym and then throw on some cute shorts or a skirt and no one would be the wiser.”

16 This Supportive Bra With Less Coverage Champion Curvy Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Also available on Champion, $23 Supportive doesn’t have to mean full coverage. Cue the Champion Curvy sports bra, which has a plunging V-neck without the wires, but still offers a push-up effect thanks to its molded cups and ultra-stretch fabric. It also has thicker straps that come together in the back, and they’re made from mesh for a cool, breathable feel. Get this one in a variety of color combinations including solids and two tones. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “Comfortable and more sexy than typical yoga bra. I've given up regular bras and prefer this bra everyday. I think it helps me stand up straighter!”

17 A Supremely Comfortable Bra For Everyday Wear Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $19 Maybe you’re not planning to wear your sports bra for athletics — rather, you’re looking for something that’s cooling and comfortable while running errands, working, or going out. In that case, consider Warner’s Easy Does It bra. It’s wire-free but still offers support thanks to high side panels, contoured padding, and wide, adjustable straps. It also has a hook-and-eye closure and a U-shaped back for a secure fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “This is the third of these bras I've bought. I love love love them! Good support, so comfy. I'm a 38DD and wear an XL. Bonus: great side support. The girls are very happy in this bra!”