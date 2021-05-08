Your wardrobe staples should feel as good as they look, which is why the most comfortable T-shirts are made from super-soft fabrics that feel wonderful on the skin and in cuts that match your style. Nicole Russo, private stylist with Let’s Get You, says that she prefers a classic 100% cotton tee because it strikes the “perfect balance of softness and flow” — plus, it is less likely to cause irritation, a biggie for those with sensitive skin. While cotton is a tried-and-true pick, Russo suggests that rayon is a great alternative for those seeking a more elevated look while maintaining comfort. Fit also plays a role in comfort and is mostly a matter of personal preference — more fitted styles will hug the body, while relaxed, looser styles will give you more room to move. If you really hate feeling restricted by fabric, though, a loose fit isn’t the only answer; fabrics blended with spandex provide extra stretch so the shirt can move with you.

While basic cotton is wildly comfortable (not to mention budget-friendly), there are some upgraded cotton options to consider if you don’t mind spending a little more. According to Russo, Supima cotton boasts extra-long fibers that make shirts feel extra soft to the touch. And some prefer organic cotton to regular cotton since it features natural fibers that haven’t been treated with chemicals.

Just because a T-shirt is comfy doesn’t mean that style needs to be totally sacrificed. T-shirts come in different sleeve lengths, necklines (like crewneck or V-neck), and lengths (including longer tunics or cropped options), so choose what vibes best with your style. There are other features to be on the lookout for as well, including ribbing and a tied-knot detail in the front. If you’re someone that’s bothered by scratchy tags, look for a pick that’s tagless or has a tag that’s designed to be ripped off cleanly.

These seven T-shirts are touted as the most comfortable picks on Amazon by thousands of positive reviews, and are made from skin-friendly fabrics you’ll love.

1. A Budget-Friendly T-Shirt With Rave Reviews

This T-shirt from Hanes has thousands upon thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, with tons of reviewers specifically noting that it’s comfortable, versatile, and super budget-friendly. Made from 100% cotton, the short-sleeved T-shirt features a ribbed crew neckline and is fitted but not too tight. The easy-to-remove tag is designed to rip off cleanly, so you don’t have to mess with any scratchy remnants that are left behind from cutting out a tag.

Choose from more than 20 solid color options, all of which are machine washable. This T-shirt is preshrunk, and the manufacturer indicates that it runs small, so consider sizing up.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Best. Tee. Ever. I got these for sleep shirts and now want to buy every color for daily wear. Not only are they super inexpensive, but they are so soft. The fit is so comfy and perfect. Sometimes women’s tees are too fitted for my taste, or have an odd fit in the shoulders or neck. Not these. [...] Seriously, these are the best.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2. An Amazingly Soft Supima Cotton T-Shirt

Supima cotton features extra-long fibers to make it seriously soft and smooth — and this pick from Lands’ End boasts this premium fabric for a fair price. Beyond the material, this T-shirt has plenty of other features that you’ll adore, including a versatile V-neck, breezy short sleeves, and a relaxed fit that’ll give you plenty of room to move in. This pick is designed to hit right at the mid-hip.

Choose from a bunch of different solid colors and some prints, too, including florals and stripes. The size range of this T-shirt includes petite and tall options that’ll allow you to find the perfect fit. The T-shirt is machine washable and tagless.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These supima cotton t-shirts by Land's End are my favorite. The fabric is soft and comfortable while the fit is just right. They hold up through many washings without fading or shrinking. No ironing needed. Not "see thru," either!!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (including Petite sizes)

3. A Silky Rayon-Blend T-Shirt

Luxurious and silky, this pick from WonderWink will up your T-shirt game, while allowing you to still be majorly comfortable at the same time. The T-shirt is made from 95% silky smooth rayon and 5% spandex for some stretch. This pick is more on the fitted side and has short sleeves and a round neckline. It also happens to be machine washable.

Choose from different solid-colored options, many of which are vibrant for a fun pop for your wardrobe. If you’re sensitive to tags, you might want to skip this shirt, since the tag isn’t designed to be easily ripped out.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Let me say I LOVE these comforting, smooth, spandex-silky like & cool tees! So glad I ordered 3 for work purposes. They are soooo comfortable! I love that they are long enough to tuck in your pants unlike most shirts that draw up. Light & airy. I wore a shirt straight out the package it was so wrinkle-free. Color holds up good. Stitching is A+! Will be ordering more.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4. A Fan-Favorite Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Tags can be quite bothersome, but luckily, this pick from Hanes is totally free of them, so you can just slip it on and enjoy. Made from 100% cotton, the long-sleeve T-shirt is shockingly soft, and it has a crew neckline that’s not restrictive in the slightest. This pick is more on the fitted side.

This pick is available in a couple of different solid colors, and in two-packs as well. The manufacturer indicates that these T-shirts run small, so consider sizing up. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These long-sleeved tees are great for wearing around the house, out on walks, while bike riding, or whenever. They're soft, fit well, and are really comfortable.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. A Cropped T-Shirt With A Knot Detail

With chic details like ribbing, a rounded neckline, and a tied knot in front, this cropped T-shirt from Romwe will definitely stand out among basic T-shirts. Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, the T-shirt is incredibly soft with a good amount of stretch, though it’s more on the fitted side.

Choose from a variety of solid color options, including red, dark green, and white. This pick is machine washable in cold water, but it should be line dried.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Loved it!! Looks like the picture, nice color, great fit, super comfortable, and tons of compliments.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6. A Long & Flowy T-Shirt In A Bunch Of Fun Patterns

Long, flowy, and loose, this tunic-length pick from MONNURO perfectly combines style and comfort for the ultimate tee. Made from rayon and spandex, the T-shirt is soft yet stretchy and it features a scooped neckline and short sleeves.

Choose from a range of interesting pattern options, as well as plenty of solids, too. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the best shirt I have ever bought. imagine you are wearing you softest most comfortable tshirt ever and that is how this tunic feels. The color is beautiful and it looks fantastic.”

Available sizes: Large — 6X

7. An Organic Cotton T-Shirt

If you’d like to add an organic cotton pick to your wardrobe, this one from Fair Indigo is your best bet — and it even has a bit of spandex mixed in for some stretch. The short-sleeved T-shirt features a V-neck and has a fit that’s somewhere between loose and tight.

With this pick, you have your choice of different solid-colored options and a striped one, too. This T-shirt is preshrunk and machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Perfect! Plenty long, not too deep of a V. So soft and comfortable, has washed well.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Expert:

Nicole Russo, private stylist at Let’s Get You