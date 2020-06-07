Like a good pair of jeans, the softest women’s T-shirts feel broken-in and only get better with time. Tees made from natural materials will deliver that sumptuous feel, and below you'll find a breakdown of some fabrics to look for to ensure you're getting a tee you never want to take off.

You’ll also find tees made from a blend of materials, like cotton and rayon, that harness the best properties of both. Some tees have a tiny bit of synthetic material like spandex or polyester woven in to help them hold their shape and prevent fading, as well.

From a fitted scoop-neck tee made from organic cotton to a flowy tunic that’s perfect with leggings, these eight tees are the softest things ever.

1. A High-Quality T-Shirt Made From 100% Supima Cotton Lands' End Relaxed Supima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft cotton tee is made from the highest quality Supima cotton and has a generous relaxed cut with just enough length to keep it from looking square. It comes in an expanded size range (that includes you, tall and petite shoppers) and shoppers loved the weight of it, with one noting "not too thick and not too thin." Another fan commented, "I can't stress too much how deliciously soft this shirt is. I suspect this will be my favorite t-shirt." The luxe cotton washes up easily in the machine, and you can also snag it as a V-neck tee. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Petite X-Small - 3X

2. This Boxy Linen Tee That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Blouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This linen tee moonlights as a boho chic blouse that’s just as nice over skinny jeans as it is tucked into a pair of high-waisted trousers for an upscale look. The rolled sleeves and decorative seam upgrade it from your average tee’s basic status, with a seersucker-like texture that adds visual depth and interest. The cotton-linen blend combines the best of both fabrics for a soft, lightweight material with body that’s not too wrinkle-prone. "The cut is very boxy in the body but because the fabric is soft and drapes well, it doesn't look sloppy," a reviewer noted. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3. A Super-Soft Dolman Tee That’s Perfect For Leggings Daily Ritual V-Neck Tunic $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This long, sleek tunic features clean lines and a flowing silhouette in drapey brushed viscose and spandex blend that’s dreamy for everyday wear. Reviewers were impressed with the high quality, noting that the silky fabric wasn’t too thin but still flowed nicely. "This top delivers on exactly what I bought it for - comfy, casual, long enough for leggings. What I wasn't expecting was just how SOFT the inside is," a shopper enthused. "It feels like a sweatshirt but with the cute factor of a tunic tee. Highly recommend." It's the only one on this list that also comes in a fun leopard, and every color is machine-washable for easy care. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4. The Ultimate Set: A Black T-Shirt That Won’t Fade & A White T-Shirt That Isn’t See-Through Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of classics you’ll reach for on the reg, these best-selling cotton blend tees have amassed more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for their true-to-size fit that doesn’t cling or stretch out. The white V-neck has garnered praise for not being see-through (when paired with nude undergarments), and the black T-shirt had one reviewer noting, "There is no pilling and no color fading." The tees are woven from a cotton-modal blend that’s softer than pure cotton, with a slightly higher spandex percentage to keep their shape. "The fabric is super soft and no scratchy tag. The V at the neck is the perfect length and the shirt overall has a great length," one fan raved. Grab them in a crewneck tee for ultimate versatility. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5. And A Drapey White Tee That’s Just The Right Amount Of Sheer SheIn Short Sleeve Loose Casual T-Shirt $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized boyfriend tee with rolled sleeves and an open V-neck is made from buttery rayon with a small dose of polyester and comes in dozens of colors. The white and off-white tees were called out for being slightly sheer — perfect for layering over a pretty bralette, while a skin-toned bra usually disappeared underneath. It's also light enough to pair with a cami if you prefer more coverage. "It’s lightweight without being too sheer," one review explained. "I love how slouchy it fits and the little roll on the sleeves is a nice touch. Will be ordering more colors." It washes well, according to reviews, but you may want to line dry this one to keep it looking fresh. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. This Chic Boatneck Tee For French-Girl Vibes Amazon Essentials Women's 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This boatneck tee, blended with cotton and modal for extra silkiness, comes in a refined silhouette (that won't show your bra straps) with three-quarter sleeves for pure French-girl vibes. Shoppers were especially impressed with the incredible quality for the price: "Classic styling, quality construction (I purchased the navy striped and all of the side stripes aligned perfectly!) and so, so soft. I've laundered several times and it is holding beautifully. Strongly recommend," one shopper gushed. A few reviews thought this shirt ran slightly slim; size up if you prefer a less fitted look and pick it up in any of the versatile muted solids or a striped marinière. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7. This Organic Pima Cotton Tee That's Ethically Made In Peru Fair Indigo Scoop Neck Organic Fair Trade T-Shirt $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This organic cotton tee is blended with five percent spandex for a fitted silhouette that’s not clingy. It’s made from pima cotton — which has fibers that are as long as premium Supima — for exceptional softness and strength. The colors are derived from eco-friendly, OEKO-TEX certified dyes without any harsh chemicals, and each tee is ethically made in Peru. "This is a fantastic tee! The fabric is incredibly soft and stretchy, but keeps shape very nicely. Fits like a glove and feels super comfy," one fan gushed. On top of it all, they ship in a biodegradable bag that breaks down up to 91 percent within 24 months. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large