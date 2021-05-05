Beauty

The 9 Most-Pinned TV Shows For Hair Inspo

Obviously, Carrie Bradshaw made the cut.

According to Pinterest, these are the 9 most popular TV shows for hair inspiration.
By Tamim Alnuweiri

Bringing a magazine photo of your favorite ‘do to the salon was the OG way to show your ideal cut. Now that vision board probably lives online — and the hair experts at Longevita scoured Pinterest to bring you the nine most popular TV shows for hairstyle inspo on the platform.

1. Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke's debut as Daenerys Targaryen was an immediately defining moment in HBO's storied history. The luscious long, white locks that were always arranged in elegant intertwining braids and twists inspired 30,604 Pinterest boards and pins.

