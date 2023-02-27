Celebrity Beauty

12 Beauty Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards That Brought The Heat

Serve after serve.

Zendaya's bob haircut stunned at the NAACP Image Awards 2023.
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honored people of color’s achievements in film, television, music, and literature — and the red carpet brought some of the most glamorous hairstyles and makeup moments to date.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angela Bassett’s Glossy Waves

Angela Bassett — aka *forever* our Wakandan queendid the thing with ultra-long, glossy waves and some blunt bangs. Celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodhill relied on the Olivia Garden SuperHP Hair Dryer for the sleek look.

