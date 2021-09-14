Beauty

The Most Dramatic Nail Art From The 2021 Met Gala

French manis, chrome finishes, and more.

Cynthia Erivo, Pete Davidson, and other stars who wore must-see nail art looks at 2021's Met Gala.
By Tamim Alnuweiri

Though the Met Gala’s fashion always obviously gets a lot of attention, the manicures are not to be missed. For this year, the celebrities and fashion glitterati made sure they nailed the looks head to fingertips — behold, the top nail art looks at 2021’s Met Gala.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez opted for a classic red manicure but with the added drama of length and gold 3D adornments.

